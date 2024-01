stevenn: its kind of stupid they would cutoff a whole bunch of their rural customers so they can benefit the urban ones by adding more un needed bandwidth to 5g which I can already get gigabit on when I go into town.

That is not how companies work, they are not doing the shut down to spite rural customers for urban ones.

It purely comes down to business analyst of the cost of infrastructure and capturing as many customers as possible.

Reason why urban centres are often targeted is due to population density, basically more possible bang for the companies buck.

Of course having wider area coverage plays a factor here too, customers really do not want to be outside of the area of service they are paying for.

That is where rural users benefit, also if there are no other companies in a rural area, a company may decide there is enough profit extending infrasture to cover them and hopefully capture core users.

On what One NZ will do about extending 4/5G to your area, no clue sorry.