One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)New Samsung handset availability offline
quickymart

11407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#311370 10-Jan-2024 15:45
Following on from my other thread about the FM radio (I may have found a solution) I was looking at the Samsung Galaxy S23 as a potential replacement phone.

 

However the only options available for it online are Lavender in 128GB. I can see some other colour options available but they're all sold out - online, at least.

 

Is there any chance any of the shops might have different colours/storage space handsets available? Is there any way to check this from online, or is the only way to go into a physical shop to see what they have available?

shk292
2709 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3180048 10-Jan-2024 16:07
Where are you looking? Noel Leeming and PB tech usually show colour info, I know this because I got NL to price match PB but it had to be the white S23+ which was cheaper at PB

 
 
 
 

quickymart

11407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3180050 10-Jan-2024 16:10
Looking on Vodafone/One's website. I wanted to get it from them directly so I can add it to my monthly invoice.

 

https://one.nz/samsung-galaxy/galaxy-s23/

 

 

quickymart

11407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3180334 11-Jan-2024 08:03
I guess not, looks like I'll just have to go into a shop and see.



Qazzy03
240 posts

Master Geek


  #3180350 11-Jan-2024 08:59
I am not 100% sure but I don't think the s23 nz models have FM Radio enabled.


quickymart

11407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3180354 11-Jan-2024 09:04
I don't think any S23 variant has an FM radio, looks like Samsung is getting rid of them on their phones 😕

 

I think I'll probably end up getting a portable radio to carry around instead...but will see what the shop says when I go in as it looks like that's what I'll have to do.

 

Any Samsungs with FM radio these days are larger than 6.1", which is too big to carry around and handle (my hands aren't quite that big to be able to handle a 6.7" handset or something).

heavenlywild
4606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180366 11-Jan-2024 09:17
No radio unless you use an app.




quickymart

11407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3180367 11-Jan-2024 09:20
Next Radio was one I heard about:

 

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nextradioapp.nextradio&hl=en

 

but it looks like it's no longer available. Plus doesn't the chip in the phone need to support FM radio as well? Or so is my understanding.



pdh

pdh
188 posts

Master Geek


  #3180380 11-Jan-2024 09:41
I believe the apps that play radio stations work much like YouTube - ie: no FM circuits are required in the phone. 

 

So the question becomes - are the FM stations (that you wish to listen to) streamed online ? 

pdh

pdh
188 posts

Master Geek


  #3180384 11-Jan-2024 09:51
The app 'Audials' seems to work with all the stations I want to listen to - but I'm not sure which are/were AM or FM.

 

Many are overseas stations - so it's some years since I listened to them via the airwaves ;-) 

heavenlywild
4606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180389 11-Jan-2024 10:05
Yep, if you have wifi and data then an app is your way to go to listen to radio. If you don't have access to either of those, then a classic FM / AM radio is your better option.




quickymart

11407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3180404 11-Jan-2024 10:34
Yep, I wasn't referring to streaming, I can do that anyway. I was meaning this:

 

Qazzy03
240 posts

Master Geek


  #3180423 11-Jan-2024 11:25
Have you thought about the Samsung A54?

 

Pretty sure it has FM radio, micro SD, head phone jack, 

 

Dust and water resistant and is around $570 or so

quickymart

11407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3180429 11-Jan-2024 11:54
https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_a54-12070.php

 

3.5mm jack     No
Radio             No

 

Thanks for the suggestion though, otherwise that one might have been okay.

Qazzy03
240 posts

Master Geek


  #3180608 11-Jan-2024 15:20
quickymart:

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_a54-12070.php

 

3.5mm jack     No
Radio             No

 

 

Oh god I am old, I must have been confused withb a model that was generations ago!

 

My bad.

