quickymart:

Following on from my other thread about the FM radio (I may have found a solution) I was looking at the Samsung Galaxy S23 as a potential replacement phone.

However the only options available for it online are Lavender in 128GB. I can see some other colour options available but they're all sold out - online, at least.

Is there any chance any of the shops might have different colours/storage space handsets available? Is there any way to check this from online, or is the only way to go into a physical shop to see what they have available?