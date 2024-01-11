Heya everyone,



First time poster but long time reader, good to be here! I’ve been travelling recently and signed up to a One Pay Monthly plan to access $8 a day roaming. As I have activated it outside of NZ only WiFi calling has been working but it hasn’t connected to a cell.



There is a note upon signup that the roaming will be activated after you start using the service in New Zealand. In settings Global Roaming says switched On however it says I can’t access roaming rates unless I can (when I try to search).



I’ll be back in a month, am I able to get this fixed so I can use the roaming? When I get back won’t have a need for it otherwise.



Thanks everyone in advance :-)