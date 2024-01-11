Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Enabling Roaming on One NZ Pay Monthly (when not in NZ)
#311382 11-Jan-2024 00:00
Heya everyone,

First time poster but long time reader, good to be here! I’ve been travelling recently and signed up to a One Pay Monthly plan to access $8 a day roaming. As I have activated it outside of NZ only WiFi calling has been working but it hasn’t connected to a cell.

There is a note upon signup that the roaming will be activated after you start using the service in New Zealand. In settings Global Roaming says switched On however it says I can’t access roaming rates unless I can (when I try to search).

I’ll be back in a month, am I able to get this fixed so I can use the roaming? When I get back won’t have a need for it otherwise.

Thanks everyone in advance :-)

  #3180318 11-Jan-2024 06:53
Does Mobile data work?




#3180345 11-Jan-2024 08:50
@mrjojo Have you tried a manual network selection to a roaming carrier?

  #3180351 11-Jan-2024 08:59
Sorry, you'll need to come back to NZ to be allowed to roam. We had to do this due to frauds with eSIM activations from overseas.




  #3180353 11-Jan-2024 09:02
MaxineN:

 

Sorry, you'll need to come back to NZ to be allowed to roam. We had to do this due to frauds with eSIM activations from overseas.

 

 

@MaxineN WOW really??

  #3180364 11-Jan-2024 09:16
MaxineN:

Sorry, you'll need to come back to NZ to be allowed to roam. We had to do this due to frauds with eSIM activations from overseas.



That makes absolute sense. Only wish telcos would/could do more to inhibit number spoofing, etc.




  #3180432 11-Jan-2024 12:11
Stu:
MaxineN:

 

Sorry, you'll need to come back to NZ to be allowed to roam. We had to do this due to frauds with eSIM activations from overseas.

 



That makes absolute sense. Only wish telcos would/could do more to inhibit number spoofing, etc.

 

@Stu how is this related to number spoofing? It could be related to number hijacking

  #3180692 11-Jan-2024 18:58
@Linux I never said it had anything to do with number spoofing. But it all has everything to do with fraud.




  #3180723 11-Jan-2024 21:07
You need to set roaming in your account settings first. Then turn on roaming in mobile settings on your phone when entering the country.Just came back from Australia using it. You'll also need to turn it off when departing too.

  #3180725 11-Jan-2024 21:11
pacificsurfer51: You need to set roaming in your account settings first. Then turn on roaming in mobile settings on your phone when entering the country.Just came back from Australia using it. You'll also need to turn it off when departing too.

 

@pacificsurfer51 Why would you need to turn off roaming when back in your home country? Really the only roaming setting  is data roaming off or on

 

There are other roaming settings using GSM generic codes but no one really uses them these days

 

No way you need to disable roaming really the only difference between a MSISDN that can roam and not roam is SAM=ALL or OWN

 

You have a few other things on the network side for Prepay connections for prepaid / camel roaming

 

edit: SAM = Service Area of MSISDN

