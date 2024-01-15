Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)IPv6 prefix for One NZ residential account
Irihapeti

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#311443 15-Jan-2024 20:27
I've recently changed from One NZ Wireless Broadband to Fibre Starter 50.

 

This is the first time I've had ipv6 and I'm having fun figuring it out. If it's relevant, my router is a PC Engines APU1 running Ubuntu 22.04, which I've been using for nearly 8 years. I've had no problems setting up ipv4, but ipv6 is a different beast altogether!

 

All the info online talks about having a prefix, and I believe I don't have one: just a single IP address assigned to the router, in the form of 2XXX:XXXX:XXXX:XXXX::1/128

 

Is One NZ still assigning prefixes to residential customers? Can I get one on this plan so that I can do proper routing? If so, where and how do I apply? Trying to explain all this to a front desk person or chat bot somehow doesn't appeal.

SpartanVXL
993 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3182479 15-Jan-2024 21:31
Yes they should be via dhcpv6 prefix delegation, enable that and it should work.

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
meow
12303 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3182480 15-Jan-2024 21:47
Instead of running Ubuntu on the APU1 consider running OPNSense - https://opnsense.org 

 

It is a little better optimized for the APU1 and perhaps easier to manage. But setting up SLAAC with a /56 subnet is what you'd want to do with One NZ.





