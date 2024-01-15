I've recently changed from One NZ Wireless Broadband to Fibre Starter 50.

This is the first time I've had ipv6 and I'm having fun figuring it out. If it's relevant, my router is a PC Engines APU1 running Ubuntu 22.04, which I've been using for nearly 8 years. I've had no problems setting up ipv4, but ipv6 is a different beast altogether!

All the info online talks about having a prefix, and I believe I don't have one: just a single IP address assigned to the router, in the form of 2XXX:XXXX:XXXX:XXXX::1/128

Is One NZ still assigning prefixes to residential customers? Can I get one on this plan so that I can do proper routing? If so, where and how do I apply? Trying to explain all this to a front desk person or chat bot somehow doesn't appeal.