Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone Modem Huawei DN8245X6-10 not showing my CCTV's IP address in LAN.
harrylin

342 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311464 17-Jan-2024 19:52
Send private message quote this post

I just got this new Vodafone modem today. it's a Huawei DN8245. I need to use it to do port forwarding for my old CCTV camera. but my CCTV is not showing up in the modem's web interface, so it doesn't allow me to do port forwarding, because my CCTV is not showing up at all in the LAN menu, just cant find it there; every device shows up, just not my CCTV. but everything was working fine on my old modem, just the port forwarding crashes every 3 days on my old modem, that's all.

 

besides, I changed the IP address of my printer to 192.168.1.202, but it's still showing 192.168.1.8 on the interface, and it never updates. I restarted the new modem a few times, still not work. my CCTV doesn't even show up at all on the web interface. 

 

what can I do now? is there a low level admin login?

Create new topic
Jase2985
12404 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3183232 17-Jan-2024 19:54
Send private message quote this post

why are you port forwarding a CCTV camera?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
RunningMan
8037 posts

Uber Geek


  #3183234 17-Jan-2024 19:55
Send private message quote this post

Don't port forward to a CCTV camera. Especially not an old one. I'm not going to repeat the many many threads on here detailing why as it's easy enough to find.

harrylin

342 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3183235 17-Jan-2024 19:59
Send private message quote this post

then what am I gonna do with my old CCTV cameras then? is there any other secure way to connect to those camera remotely ?? 



Spyware
3290 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3183236 17-Jan-2024 20:00
Send private message quote this post

Tailscale, Zerotier, wireguard, openvpn and other ways.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

harrylin

342 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3183238 17-Jan-2024 20:04
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

 

Tailscale, Zerotier, wireguard, openvpn and other ways.

 

I have openvpn server, but how can I use it with my old CCTV camera connected to the modem?? is there any information I can find on the web? thanks

harrylin

342 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3183241 17-Jan-2024 20:10
Send private message quote this post

the CCTV has an option to do DDNS. is it better than port forwarding?

 

 

Spyware
3290 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3183242 17-Jan-2024 20:12
Send private message quote this post

Start here https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-set-up-and-configure-an-openvpn-server-on-ubuntu-20-04




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Spyware
3290 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3183243 17-Jan-2024 20:13
Send private message quote this post

harrylin:

 

the CCTV has an option to do DDNS. is it better than port forwarding?

 

 

Camera is behind a NAT router and therefore not directly accessible. DDNS does not solve the accessibility bit of problem.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

harrylin

342 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3183246 17-Jan-2024 20:20
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

 

Start here https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-set-up-and-configure-an-openvpn-server-on-ubuntu-20-04

 

I could set up quite a few openvpn servers a few months ago, but now I forgot. but how can I connect the CCTV to the openvpn then? it doesn't seem possible.

 

 

Spyware
3290 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3183249 17-Jan-2024 20:31
Send private message quote this post

ovpn server could run on your network and route connected clients to other devices on your local network, including your camera. Alternatively you could run the server in the cloud and use a client to connect your network to the cloud.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

harrylin

342 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3183286 17-Jan-2024 23:19
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

ovpn server could run on your network and route connected clients to other devices on your local network, including your camera. Alternatively you could run the server in the cloud and use a client to connect your network to the cloud.


Too bad my CCTV doesn’t even have web interface. I need to use a remote control for the interface on tv, which is very very old. I just add my Xiaomi cloud cam to my shop then. It’s easier.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 