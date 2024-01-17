I just got this new Vodafone modem today. it's a Huawei DN8245. I need to use it to do port forwarding for my old CCTV camera. but my CCTV is not showing up in the modem's web interface, so it doesn't allow me to do port forwarding, because my CCTV is not showing up at all in the LAN menu, just cant find it there; every device shows up, just not my CCTV. but everything was working fine on my old modem, just the port forwarding crashes every 3 days on my old modem, that's all.

besides, I changed the IP address of my printer to 192.168.1.202, but it's still showing 192.168.1.8 on the interface, and it never updates. I restarted the new modem a few times, still not work. my CCTV doesn't even show up at all on the web interface.

what can I do now? is there a low level admin login?