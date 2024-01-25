What type of number was it originally when it was with One NZ, Prepay or On Account? What were the first 3 digits of the number after the 021? (please don't provide the whole number)

Prepay numbers generally start with 021 0XX XXXX(X), 021 1XX XXXX(X)

On Account numbers generally start with 021 3XX XXX, 021 4XX XXX, 021 5XX XXX, 021 6XX XXX, 021 7XX XXX, 021 8XX XXX, 021 9XX XXX (and some parts of 021 2XX XXXX)

TelstraClear numbers 029 XXX XXXX - From memory these numbers aren't reactivated anymore as they sit in the old TelstraClear side of the system that isn't actively used.



If it was a Prepay number, it would be near impossible to get it back after 10 years, as once the number is disconnected and returned to One NZ, it sits in quarantine for 3 months, then goes back into the pool of prepay numbers to be created for prepay packs and sent out to stores for sale. (this cycle will continue each time the prepay number is disconnected)



If it was an On Account number, after disconnected and returned to One NZ, it sits in quarantine for 3 months, then goes back into the pool of available numbers for new On Account connections. From there either: