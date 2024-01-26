My son's Kogan sim was disconnected late October last year, despite having been paid in advance for a year in September. Unfortunately around the time this happened he broke his phone and we didn't actually realise something was amiss until he got a new phone at Christmas time. I've been battling with Kogan front line support for weeks trying to get it resolved. I get endless promises someone will fix it, someone will resolve it, someone will ring me back, someone will email me and they never do. Does anyone know how to talk to anyone at Kogan beyond the front line Indian chat support? I've repeatedly asked them to let me talk to a Tier 2 team or a manager without any result.

Given Kogan is a One MVNO I was wondering if any of the One staff who lurk here might be able to help or have any contacts at Kogan who can?