I am hoping someone with a OneNZ inside contact or knowledge of the right department can help a little.

Background - Both Mum and I are with One NZ. She has on her account Fibre/Landline, and her mobile I pay on my account. I went to the Hornby One store in Chch (who are amazing) but can't help, and said I needed to call 777. Mum is in Hospital, and we are clearing out/selling her house as she will either move to a Rest Home or a different support level than her current home has. The local store said I needed to get her Fibre on a 3-month hold and a divert for the landline to mobile.

Easy, yeah, nah. 777 were horrid to deal with, and despite my having a Certified EPA I can send-in would not do anything to help. After pushing they said someone would call in 24 hours - that was 3 days ago. I have looked for something on the website to use but can't find anything that looks right.

Is 777 my only option to sort?