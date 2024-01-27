Hiya,
Have moved from Skinny to One for fibre and have kept my old Skinny Smart Modem 2 for the BYO modem plan. From other posts I have read I was under the impression I needed to click enable on the 802.1q setting and change VLAN ID to 10. I’ve changed these settings however am still unable to connect to the internet at all so am wondering if there is something else I’ve missed with this. A photo of the settings I am currently using is attached below, any help would be greatly appreciated!
Cheers :)