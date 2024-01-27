Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One NZ BYO modem: settings for Skinny Smart Modem
#311570 27-Jan-2024 14:15
Hiya,

Have moved from Skinny to One for fibre and have kept my old Skinny Smart Modem 2 for the BYO modem plan. From other posts I have read I was under the impression I needed to click enable on the 802.1q setting and change VLAN ID to 10. I’ve changed these settings however am still unable to connect to the internet at all so am wondering if there is something else I’ve missed with this. A photo of the settings I am currently using is attached below, any help would be greatly appreciated!

Cheers :)

  #3187303 27-Jan-2024 14:28
Pretty sure they use DHCP/IPoE instead of PPPoE

 
 
 
 


  #3187304 27-Jan-2024 14:28
MTU should be 1500.

Does the WAN Connection type have DHCP or Dynamic IP as an option?

  #3187305 27-Jan-2024 14:30
One publish the settings at https://one.nz/faq/modem-settings-for-a-non-one-nz-modem - it's a 1500 MTU, but IPOE/DHCP per above for VDSL and Fibre.

