SMS replies going to old SIM/phone

#311609 31-Jan-2024 18:54
Contacting our account manager in the morning anyway, but a co-worker has an unusual quirk. She purchased a new phone, and we (after some major b****** down the line to the One store in Bayview),  managed to get her number swapped to a new suitable SIM.

 

She can make calls etc from the new phone, but any replies to SMS that she gets, arrives on the old SIM/phone, and not on her new one.

 

I don't know what's involved with a SIM swap, but possible SMS was not fully switched to the new SIM ? :)

 

Just curious.

 

 




  #3188934 31-Jan-2024 19:43
Are you sure this is not imessage related?

 
 
 
 

  #3188935 31-Jan-2024 19:45
If the SIM swap was complete, I’d expect the old SIM to be deactivated and be unable to attach to the network. Will probably require an escalation to customer support sadly.

If you have iMessage on both devices, it may pay to check to see that the old device has been removed.




  #3188937 31-Jan-2024 19:47
You can't have a part SIM swap



  #3188939 31-Jan-2024 19:49
That was going to be my question, was the old phone and new phone both iPhones? If the old phone was an iPhone and it hasn't been wiped or signed out of apple ID, then with the old phone connected to wifi go into the message settings and turn off imessage.

If the new phone is also an iphone and they want to continue using imessage, go in and turn it on the new phone (and wait for imessage to activate).

