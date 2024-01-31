Contacting our account manager in the morning anyway, but a co-worker has an unusual quirk. She purchased a new phone, and we (after some major b****** down the line to the One store in Bayview), managed to get her number swapped to a new suitable SIM.

She can make calls etc from the new phone, but any replies to SMS that she gets, arrives on the old SIM/phone, and not on her new one.

I don't know what's involved with a SIM swap, but possible SMS was not fully switched to the new SIM ? :)

Just curious.