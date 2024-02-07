About 4 days ago I started noticing massive lag when playing a game that connects to login1.worldofwarships.jp and login2.worldofwarships.jp on my home One NZ HFC connection in Christchurch. By the time Waitangi day rolled around the game was unplayable, latency was over 20,000ms most of the time at which point the game client would error and quit.

All is OK on the home network and everything else is lightning fast to NZ and even the US, and other regional players don't seem to have any issues. Running some traceroutes to these servers I can see traffic is OK leaving NZ but hits the rocks once it reaches a Telstra hop, specifically i-15002.sgpl-core03.telstraglobal.net where about 90% of packets are dropped.

If I turn off wi-fi and create a hotspot on my One NZ mobile, even with only 2 bars of reception I get at home I can game absolutely fine as the traffic takes a different path. I'm worried I'll forget I'm on my hotspot and blitz my plan downloading an update or something though.

Anything that can be done to change or fix, or am I just at the mercy of the route HFC traffic takes and need to use my mobile and hope Telstra fixes something later?