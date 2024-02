I'm connected to One NZ with their Huawei B818_22BF modem router. I have a TP-Link ER605 and a few EAP110 wireless APs that I want to use to run the entire network wired and wireless instead of the B818. I've looked around on this site and google to see if its possible. Not sure yet.

Presumably I connect the ER605 LAN port (not its WAN port) to the B818 and then the EAP110's via a POE injector to the ER605. Yes, no?