#311848 20-Feb-2024 11:55
I'm sticking this here purely out of frustration, hoping someone from One NZ is lurking and can fix my problem.

 

Background: We had a new team member start, and we put them onto our One Business plan. They got their mobile and a local number DDI issued. I set the email signature; we printed the business cards and advertised that we have a new account manager, ready to rock and roll.

 

However, the mobile number we received had been previously allocated to "a lady of the night or lady of the night manager", and the calls/texts are highly inappropriate, so for H&S reasons, we decided we had to change her mobile number.

 

Now:

 

The first guy at One NZ a month ago didn't do anything but did say we could get a virgin number (lolz), and he'd fix it. Spoiler alert, he did not. He did send me a text saying I could follow up with him on that number, and he'd email me back. He did not respond to any chasing of this issue that I did.

 

The second guy at One NZ two weeks later, when I rang to follow up, said, let's fix that; it won't break the local number DDI; you'll just need to turn the phone off and then on again. This guy also used the same text system, and when I sent him texts saying it was now completely broken, there was silence. At least we have a new, virgin mobile number that doesn't work.

 

Today, I've spoken to two people at One NZ, and while we finally have the new mobile number, it isn't connecting to the handset and is going straight to voicemail, and the local number/DDI, now says it is not in service. 

 

Completely broken when we're trying to run a business, and we have an account manager in our office who can't be reached on all the numbers we've advertised her to be reached at! 

 

So, is anybody lurking here with the brain capacity, technical skills, etc, that can fix the two issues I now have? I need the mobile number connecting to the handset as it should AND the local DDI number we've been advertising reinstated and working.

  #3197855 20-Feb-2024 12:00
Hiya

 

 

 

All of the details please to maxine.nesbitt@one.nz

 

 




  #3197860 20-Feb-2024 12:08
Bet they have allocated a mobile# in the FAX# range and all incoming calls go direct to the Voicemail platform where the fax service sits

  #3197861 20-Feb-2024 12:10
On its way to your inbox now thank you!

