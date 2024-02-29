Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My One NZ - App and Website issue
matisyahu

1615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#311955 29-Feb-2024 18:20
I've got a My One NZ app and website issue - I added my pay monthly, it appears (on the website and app) then it disappeared then it appeared then it has disappeared again. Is there an issue with the system at the moment?




mikeylarry
20 posts

Geek


  #3201978 1-Mar-2024 12:52
I went in store today as I was having issues with my account after porting, in store advisor told me both the website and app are broken atm, no ETA for resolution and he’d spent all morning dealing with customers with similar issues

 
 
 
 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13716 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201980 1-Mar-2024 12:55
Literally just hit log out on our company account via the website and no issues at all. 




mikeylarry
20 posts

Geek


  #3201985 1-Mar-2024 13:12
Maybe because I’ve either ported or am a new customer but it definitely doesn’t work for me.



matisyahu

1615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3202254 1-Mar-2024 23:01
And now it has disappeared - if I try to add my account and then I get this - if the connection is already established then why can't I see it? Are there still people from One NZ on this forum these days?

 




MaxineN
Max
1758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3202262 2-Mar-2024 04:26
Hi there

 

 

 

Yup I'm here.

 

 

 

Can I have all of the details sent to maxine.nesbitt@one.nz

 

 

 

I can look this morning when I start 




matisyahu

1615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3202394 2-Mar-2024 14:18
@MaxineN I've sent the email - included the email I used to register for My One NZ - I've sent through two emails; the first one I left out some details so I sent a second email with all the details required to identify me.




