I've got a My One NZ app and website issue - I added my pay monthly, it appears (on the website and app) then it disappeared then it appeared then it has disappeared again. Is there an issue with the system at the moment?
Literally just hit log out on our company account via the website and no issues at all.
And now it has disappeared - if I try to add my account and then I get this - if the connection is already established then why can't I see it? Are there still people from One NZ on this forum these days?
Hi there
Yup I'm here.
Can I have all of the details sent to maxine.nesbitt@one.nz
I can look this morning when I start
@MaxineN I've sent the email - included the email I used to register for My One NZ - I've sent through two emails; the first one I left out some details so I sent a second email with all the details required to identify me.
