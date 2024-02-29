Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help with One NZ account after porting
mikeylarry

20 posts

Geek


#311957 29-Feb-2024 20:23
Hi all, just wondering if someone can help me, Im 2 days in after having ported across to OneNZ.  Port itself was fine but my online account is screwed.  

 

  • Prior to the port, i had the temp OneNZ mobile number, this was fine, could see the number and all the details (Note this is OneNZ eSim)
  • Put through port request - got the TCF text - port scheduled, cut over for the most part successfully
  • Log back into the OneNZ app and website fine, now its asking for me to add service - cool - submit the ported number and received the security code via sms, but this fails.
  • Tried a couple more times - all unsuccessful
  • Contact "Ask Hana" chat bot, CSR says the account is deactivated, how i don't know, but they say they reactivated and have associated the ported number to the account.
  • Tried logging in again, fail, contact Ask Hana again, account is deactivated again - CSR advised to change email address for the account, fine, i have an alternative that i can use
  • Tried logging in again, fail, this time I decide to call support, account is deactivated again, CSR advises that he is going to delete existing account and recreate - fine, new account, have nothing to lose, advise to proceed
  • Tried logging in again - cool can log on to the iOS app but the account is limited, can't top up, error at to top of the app "sorry, we couldn't get all of your information.  Please pull down to retry" - refreshing does not change status, can see free data allocation for porting number, swiping right to see txt or min info - greeted with message to pull down to refresh
  • Web access does not work.
  • Sign out of app, try signing back in, greeted with "your sign in details are invalid" suspect the account has again deactivated FML

This is probably been the worst experience for me, and am now considering port away not having even been on OneNZ that long.  Thought I would post here to see if anyone had any insight on this or what could be the issue, otherwise I'll just port to 2D or Spark (needs to be eSim provider)

mikeylarry

20 posts

Geek


  #3201965 1-Mar-2024 12:19
All good, advised in store that app and website is broken at the moment with no current eta for resolution. He deleted the current account and we recreated but same end result, can’t see anything, even though he added the number to my account. He advised that he’s spent all morning with similar complaints from other customers and there’s nothing further he could do on-site. Just have to wait to see if it gets fixed, and to head in store for changing plans and top up, not ideal but workable atm

