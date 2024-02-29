mikeylarry

Hi all, just wondering if someone can help me, Im 2 days in after having ported across to OneNZ. Port itself was fine but my online account is screwed.

Prior to the port, i had the temp OneNZ mobile number, this was fine, could see the number and all the details (Note this is OneNZ eSim)

Put through port request - got the TCF text - port scheduled, cut over for the most part successfully

Log back into the OneNZ app and website fine, now its asking for me to add service - cool - submit the ported number and received the security code via sms, but this fails.

Tried a couple more times - all unsuccessful

Contact "Ask Hana" chat bot, CSR says the account is deactivated, how i don't know, but they say they reactivated and have associated the ported number to the account.

Tried logging in again, fail, contact Ask Hana again, account is deactivated again - CSR advised to change email address for the account, fine, i have an alternative that i can use

Tried logging in again, fail, this time I decide to call support, account is deactivated again, CSR advises that he is going to delete existing account and recreate - fine, new account, have nothing to lose, advise to proceed

Tried logging in again - cool can log on to the iOS app but the account is limited, can't top up, error at to top of the app "sorry, we couldn't get all of your information. Please pull down to retry" - refreshing does not change status, can see free data allocation for porting number, swiping right to see txt or min info - greeted with message to pull down to refresh

Web access does not work.

Sign out of app, try signing back in, greeted with "your sign in details are invalid" suspect the account has again deactivated FML

This is probably been the worst experience for me, and am now considering port away not having even been on OneNZ that long. Thought I would post here to see if anyone had any insight on this or what could be the issue, otherwise I'll just port to 2D or Spark (needs to be eSim provider)