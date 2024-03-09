Hi
I have tried to call One NZ regarding this; apparently One NZ number no longer works in the UK to receive texts/calls (incoming) it used to work when it was on Vodafone. Has anyone experienced this?
Peace,
Andrew
Linux:
@antaeusa1 Have you done a manual network selection to a carrier in the UK?
Are you a postpaid or prepaid customer?
I am a prepay customer and have been with Vodafone for more than 15 years previously. How do I select that in the UK? I am in an iPhone 13 - I don't get the option to do so.
@antaeusa1 I had to Google this as I do not use an iPhone
From a Home screen, tap. Settings. ...
Look for signal bars.
Manual network selection will force the roaming carrier to check in with the home network
Apple iPhone 13 - Select network | Vodafone UK when I go into this I only get Setup Mobile Transfer from nearby iPhone or use QR Code. I dont get that option at all..
https://deviceguides.vodafone.co.uk/apple/iphone-13-ios-16-0/connectivity/select-network/
Not sure if it matters or not, but was your device purchased from Vodafone/One NZ or Vodafone UK?
Has to have a manual network selection somewhere in the menu
Have you checked your account to see if roaming is enabled for the account?
Have you checked the phone settings to see if Roaming is enabled View or change cellular data settings on iPhone - Apple Support (NZ) ?
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
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quickymart:
Not sure if it matters or not, but was your device purchased from Vodafone/One NZ or Vodafone UK?
The customer has made contact with me(I just happened to be awake at an ungodly hour).
Their SIM is not being read at all so that's going to explain a lot of issues.
Just need to confirm if we have the correct SIM at this point in time.
Kind regards
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
MaxineN:
The customer has made contact with me(I just happened to be awake at an ungodly hour).
Their SIM is not being read at all so that's going to explain a lot of issues.
Just need to confirm if we have the correct SIM at this point in time.
Kind regards
Thank you Maxine you are a champion for helping me - I wish you all the very best :)
antaeusa1:
MaxineN:
The customer has made contact with me(I just happened to be awake at an ungodly hour).
Their SIM is not being read at all so that's going to explain a lot of issues.
Just need to confirm if we have the correct SIM at this point in time.
Kind regards
Thank you Maxine you are a champion for helping me - I wish you all the very best :)
No worries :) Glad we sorted it
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Linux: What was the issue / fix?
For once it was actually the SIM.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Linux: What was the issue / fix?
It was the Sim Card.
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