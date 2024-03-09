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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)ONE NZ Number Not Working in UK
antaeusa1

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#312030 9-Mar-2024 20:24
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Hi

 

I have tried to call One NZ regarding this; apparently One NZ number no longer works in the UK to receive texts/calls (incoming) it used to work when it was on Vodafone. Has anyone experienced this?

 

Peace,

 

Andrew

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Linux
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  #3204912 9-Mar-2024 20:27
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@antaeusa1 Have you done a manual network selection to a carrier in the UK?

 

Are you a postpaid or prepaid customer?



antaeusa1

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  #3204917 9-Mar-2024 20:43
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Linux:

 

@antaeusa1 Have you done a manual network selection to a carrier in the UK?

 

Are you a postpaid or prepaid customer?

 

 

 

 

I am a prepay customer and have been with Vodafone for more than 15 years previously. How do I select that in the UK? I am in an iPhone 13 - I don't get the option to do so.

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  #3204922 9-Mar-2024 21:08
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@antaeusa1 I had to Google this as I do not use an iPhone

 

From a Home screen, tap. Settings. ...

 

     

  1. Cellular. .
  2. Tap 'Cellular Network' or 'Network Selection'. ...
  3. Automatic switch. ...
  4. Once available networks appear, tap the desired carrier (e.g., Verizon, Vodafone, etc.). ...

 

Look for signal bars.

 

Manual network selection will force the roaming carrier to check in with the home network



antaeusa1

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  #3204934 9-Mar-2024 21:15
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Apple iPhone 13 - Select network | Vodafone UK when I go into this I only get Setup Mobile Transfer from nearby iPhone or use QR Code. I dont get that option at all..

 

 

 

https://deviceguides.vodafone.co.uk/apple/iphone-13-ios-16-0/connectivity/select-network/ 

quickymart
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  #3204946 9-Mar-2024 22:41
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Not sure if it matters or not, but was your device purchased from Vodafone/One NZ or Vodafone UK?

Linux
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  #3204947 9-Mar-2024 22:41
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Has to have a manual network selection somewhere in the menu

 
 
 
 

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  #3204959 9-Mar-2024 23:31
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Have you checked your account to see if roaming is enabled for the account?

 

Have you checked the phone settings to see if Roaming is enabled View or change cellular data settings on iPhone - Apple Support (NZ) ?




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  #3204965 10-Mar-2024 05:29
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quickymart:

Not sure if it matters or not, but was your device purchased from Vodafone/One NZ or Vodafone UK?



Does not matter

MaxineN
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  #3204967 10-Mar-2024 07:05
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The customer has made contact with me(I just happened to be awake at an ungodly hour). 

 

 

 

Their SIM is not being read at all so that's going to explain a lot of issues.

 

 

 

Just need to confirm if we have the correct SIM at this point in time.

 

 

 

Kind regards




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antaeusa1

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  #3205006 10-Mar-2024 11:24
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MaxineN:

 

The customer has made contact with me(I just happened to be awake at an ungodly hour). 

 

 

 

Their SIM is not being read at all so that's going to explain a lot of issues.

 

 

 

Just need to confirm if we have the correct SIM at this point in time.

 

 

 

Kind regards

 

 

 

 

Thank you Maxine you are a champion for helping me - I wish you all the very best :)

MaxineN
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  #3205007 10-Mar-2024 11:26
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antaeusa1:

 

MaxineN:

 

The customer has made contact with me(I just happened to be awake at an ungodly hour). 

 

 

 

Their SIM is not being read at all so that's going to explain a lot of issues.

 

 

 

Just need to confirm if we have the correct SIM at this point in time.

 

 

 

Kind regards

 

 

 

 

Thank you Maxine you are a champion for helping me - I wish you all the very best :)

 

 

 

 

No worries :) Glad we sorted it




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  #3205060 10-Mar-2024 11:47
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What was the issue / fix?

MaxineN
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  #3205062 10-Mar-2024 11:47
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Linux: What was the issue / fix?

 

 

 

For once it was actually the SIM.




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antaeusa1

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  #3205063 10-Mar-2024 11:47
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Linux: What was the issue / fix?

 

It was the Sim Card.

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  #3205064 10-Mar-2024 11:51
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So how did you get a replacement SIM card so quick or did you have a blank SIM card with you?

Are you sure it was not stuck on a OneNZ VLR address and clearing that would of resolved the issue?

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