ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One NZ - One Plan Mobile Price Increase to $85pm
#312053 12-Mar-2024 14:06
As per the title.

 

I think all Telcos are now increasing prices; the value at $85 does make you think Spark @ $90 pm might be a better pick as they give you Spotify for free. - Unless Spark have a price increase in the pipeline?




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

  #3205793 12-Mar-2024 17:52
And you get exactly the same plan via Contact (who are hosted on the OneNZ network) for $80 p/m with each additional group member being only $25 p/m.

 

This compares with One NZ being $85 p/m for the main plan, and each additional group member being $40 p/m.

 

Why would anyone choose One NZ?



  #3205799 12-Mar-2024 18:05
Great time to join Full Flavour for 30GB Endless $40 or 1000GB Endless $65 :)

https://fullflavour.nz/mobile

  #3205809 12-Mar-2024 19:47
myfullflavour: Great time to join Full Flavour for 30GB Endless $40 or 1000GB Endless $65 :)

https://fullflavour.nz/mobile

 

 

 

Full Flavour, how much are your extra group users? We have 4 in our group share plan, Full Flavour $40 x 4 = $160 (for a 30GB data cap per user), or with Contact $80 + $25 x3 = $155 (for endless full speed data, and daily roaming to all countries matching OneNZ's roaming offer).

 

Care to sharpen your pencil to be more competitive with other providers?



  #3205841 12-Mar-2024 20:47
Which plan is changing in price? Mine went up recently from $60 to $65 - was this part of the same change?

  #3205846 12-Mar-2024 20:57
I got the email for that earlier today as well.

Unsure if it’s an oversight or intentional but I noticed the website doesn’t have the new price listed, still $80 for one plan if you signed up now. A bit / a lot cheeky if they’re signing up customers still knowing the price is changing very soon.

  #3205850 12-Mar-2024 21:34
quickymart:

Which plan is changing in price? Mine went up recently from $60 to $65 - was this part of the same change?



The $80 unlimited is going up to $85. But crap when they had a good deal on late last year on getting a free Oppo phone on the $80 plan for three years. Was going to cost nearly $1000 to cancel the contract.

  #3205857 12-Mar-2024 21:49
Mighty Mobile and rocket mobile is the same as one nz they both run on one network ..

 

rocket is slightly cheaper but has a limit on hotspots apart from that both are bang for the buck if your looking for an alternative.




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!

 

Get FREE SETUP & Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device too (NO-CGNAT) by default on all Hyperfibre & Max Fibre plans with Hyperline.co.nz powered by 2degrees

 

Hyperfibre plans available on Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
  #3205894 13-Mar-2024 02:03
gmball:

Care to sharpen your pencil to be more competitive with other providers?



I think our pricing is more attractive for individual mobile connections, we don't have any special group pricing at this point.

Per your example, I think our sweet spot is 1-2 connections on account at $40 each vs $80+25 with another provider.

  #3205896 13-Mar-2024 06:08
Delorean:

As per the title.


I think all Telcos are now increasing prices; the value at $85 does make you think Spark @ $90 pm might be a better pick as they give you Spotify for free. - Unless Spark have a price increase in the pipeline?



And if you have another person on your account, you only pay $72/month -essentially $55/month when you take off the value of Spotify

