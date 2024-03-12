As per the title.
I think all Telcos are now increasing prices; the value at $85 does make you think Spark @ $90 pm might be a better pick as they give you Spotify for free. - Unless Spark have a price increase in the pipeline?
And you get exactly the same plan via Contact (who are hosted on the OneNZ network) for $80 p/m with each additional group member being only $25 p/m.
This compares with One NZ being $85 p/m for the main plan, and each additional group member being $40 p/m.
Why would anyone choose One NZ?
Full Flavour, how much are your extra group users? We have 4 in our group share plan, Full Flavour $40 x 4 = $160 (for a 30GB data cap per user), or with Contact $80 + $25 x3 = $155 (for endless full speed data, and daily roaming to all countries matching OneNZ's roaming offer).
Care to sharpen your pencil to be more competitive with other providers?
Which plan is changing in price? Mine went up recently from $60 to $65 - was this part of the same change?
quickymart:
Which plan is changing in price? Mine went up recently from $60 to $65 - was this part of the same change?
Mighty Mobile and rocket mobile is the same as one nz they both run on one network ..
rocket is slightly cheaper but has a limit on hotspots apart from that both are bang for the buck if your looking for an alternative.
gmball:
Care to sharpen your pencil to be more competitive with other providers?
Delorean:
As per the title.
