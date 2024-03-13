I'm trying to sort being able to use my phone while overseas. I'm not a OneNZ customer at present, but they seem to be the only cellco who can do VoWifi overseas, AND has a reasonably priced weekly roaming option ($8/day gets old fast).

(Spark: weekly roaming, VoWifi doesn't work outside NZ. 2degrees: daily roaming only, VoWifi does work inside NZ. MVNOs: no weekly roaming.)

As far as I can tell, the $22/wk roaming pack is only available on Prepay? On account/monthly customers have to stick with $8/day?

EDIT: my basic plan is to rely on VoWifi, but if it causes me too much grief I'd like roaming to be affordable.