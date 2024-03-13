Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Prepay vs on account roaming - prepay gets the better deal?
I'm trying to sort being able to use my phone while overseas.  I'm not a OneNZ customer at present, but they seem to be the only cellco who can do VoWifi overseas, AND has a reasonably priced weekly roaming option ($8/day gets old fast).

 

(Spark: weekly roaming, VoWifi doesn't work outside NZ.  2degrees: daily roaming only, VoWifi does work inside NZ.  MVNOs: no weekly roaming.)

 

As far as I can tell, the $22/wk roaming pack is only available on Prepay?  On account/monthly customers have to stick with $8/day?

 

EDIT: my basic plan is to rely on VoWifi, but if it causes me too much grief I'd like roaming to be affordable.

That is correct.




This was one of the reasons I switched to One Prepay before we went to Europe / Mediterranean. Skinny also have roaming packs but a limited number of countries which didn't cover some of the places we were going.

 

One NZ only seems to be able to activate roaming packs via sms, not through their app or website. This caught me out the first time I used it as it is a 3 stage process; Text 'BUYWEEK', get a response asking you to confirm by sending 'YES', receive another confirmation text.

 

I didn't receive the final confirmation text, which I wasn't aware was part of the process (which isn't documented anywhere on their website), switched on data roaming and proceeded to chew through my $60 credit at $4/Mb in a matter of minutes before running out of credit. 

@deadlyllama 2degrees Wi-Fi calling does work overseas what gave you the impression it does not? 2degrees does not restrict Wi-Fi calling to NZ

 

Even on the 2degrees website it clearly states it works overseas and how to use it

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/wifi-calling

 

Roaming is affordable the daily roaming charge was introduced as people went away overseas racked up huge bills even after getting roaming welcome SMS to check out pricing and ignored it!

 

2degrees Wi-Fi calling overseas is rock solid and had zero issues



Linux:

 

@deadlyllama 2degrees Wi-Fi calling does work overseas what gave you the impression it does not? 2degrees does not restrict Wi-Fi calling to NZ

 

Even on the 2degrees website it clearly states it works overseas and how to use it

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/wifi-calling

 

Roaming is affordable the daily roaming charge was introduced as people went away overseas racked up huge bills even after getting roaming welcome SMS to check out pricing and ignored it!

 

2degrees Wi-Fi calling overseas is rock solid and had zero issues

 

 

The only 2degrees roaming pricing I can see is $8/day?

 

2degrees ticks the wifi calling box (as does OneNZ).  If it turns out I need full roaming, we're away long enough that $8/day is going to be a lot.  Spark/One do ~$20/week, too.

How many minutes are you using a week? Spark, on-account, is $30/14 days for 300 minutes.

Aucklandjafa: How many minutes are you using a week? Spark, on-account, is $30/14 days for 300 minutes.


Presuming you mean "call minutes", a young person might say "what are they? something for old people?".

just pay the $8 per day!




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

nztim:

just pay the $8 per day!



If it’s the whole family’s phones for a couple of weeks or more that can add up.

johno1234:
nztim:

 

just pay the $8 per day!

 



If it’s the whole family’s phones for a couple of weeks or more that can add up.

 

We paid $480 for a month in the US (2 phones) just saved all the B/S of getting local SIM cards

 

Kids can use parents' hotspot and turn their phone on for 1 day in an emergency, they should not be outside of their parents' hotspot coverage anyway.




Each to his own. To me $480 is a lot when $100 is sufficient. I don’t expect or want my mid to late teenage kids to be hovering around me when we are exploring and found data eSIMs very easy and all we needed.

We're off to Brisbane and Gold Coast next week for 1 week

 

Here in NZ we use Warehouse mobile prepay but they don't have roaming packs...

 

We now have eSims from spark and one.nz 

 

Can anyone comment on ease of use of the 2 above options

 

one.nz are $17.25 for 1GB and Spark are $25 for 2GB (no 1GB option)

 

no eSim from Skinny and 2D only offer the $8 per day i.e. no pack (so $56 for a week per family member)

 

it appears both one.nz and spark use Vodafone for roaming in AU?

 

@aaristole is that setup issue for roaming with one.nz still an issue?

 

 

 

 

