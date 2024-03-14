First time posting on here so let me know if I'm doing this right.

So, about two days ago latency to Australian Oldschool Runescape servers jumped from my usual ~30 to 160. Doing a tracert showed that it's routing it to the US West coast.



This also affects some other Australian websites. Even vodafone.com.au



If I turn on a VPN, it routes it properly and I have about 40-60 ping. This connection isn't exactly the most stable so I really don't want to have to pay for another service.



I attempted to see if a change in DNS would fix it by testing 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8 to no avail.



Here is the tracert through WinMTR





|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| WinMTR statistics |

| Host - % | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|

| 192.168.1.1 - 0 | 61 | 61 | 1 | 3 | 12 | 5 |

| 47-72-123-254.dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz - 0 | 61 | 61 | 3 | 11 | 42 | 6 |

| No response from host - 100 | 13 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| 10.200.12.150 - 0 | 61 | 61 | 148 | 152 | 168 | 153 |

| VODAFONE-NE.ear3.SanJose1.Level3.net - 0 | 61 | 61 | 149 | 153 | 173 | 151 |

| No response from host - 100 | 13 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| ae1.3618.ear1.LasVegas1.level3.net - 9 | 46 | 42 | 147 | 149 | 155 | 148 |

| 4.2.196.30 - 0 | 61 | 61 | 146 | 150 | 160 | 151 |

| No response from host - 100 | 13 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| world226.runescape.com - 0 | 61 | 61 | 147 | 150 | 160 | 151 |

|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|_____



The 4th hop goes to what I'm assuming is some node at 10.200.12.150 and has a ping of around 150+



When talking to customer service they had informed me that Jagex (the owner of runescape) had blocked ONE NZ IP address. That sounded absolutely ridiculous and seemed like they were palming me off.



I then told them that vodafone.com.au was having the same issue and asked if vodafone was blocking vodafone and that I really didn't think that was the case.



They then asked me to close the chat so they could phone me. They were not helpful and said that because I can access websites that there is no issue. I did ask for a senior technician because I don't think they will raise the issue otherwise.



Thoughts on how to fix this/what to potentially say to get this issue addressed or fixed?







