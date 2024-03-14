Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone seemingly routing some Australian traffic through US West coast. Their customer support were of no help.
NZHound

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312075 14-Mar-2024 21:14
First time posting on here so let me know if I'm doing this right. 
So, about two days ago latency to Australian Oldschool Runescape servers jumped from my usual ~30 to 160. Doing a tracert showed that it's routing it to the US West coast.

This also affects some other Australian websites. Even vodafone.com.au

If I turn on a VPN, it routes it properly and I have about 40-60 ping. This connection isn't exactly the most stable so I really don't want to have to pay for another service.

I attempted to see if a change in DNS would fix it by testing 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8 to no avail.

Here is the tracert through WinMTR


|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                             192.168.1.1 -    0 |   61 |   61 |    1 |    3 |   12 |    5 |
|        47-72-123-254.dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz -    0 |   61 |   61 |    3 |   11 |   42 |    6 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |   13 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                           10.200.12.150 -    0 |   61 |   61 |  148 |  152 |  168 |  153 |
|    VODAFONE-NE.ear3.SanJose1.Level3.net -    0 |   61 |   61 |  149 |  153 |  173 |  151 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |   13 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|      ae1.3618.ear1.LasVegas1.level3.net -    9 |   46 |   42 |  147 |  149 |  155 |  148 |
|                              4.2.196.30 -    0 |   61 |   61 |  146 |  150 |  160 |  151 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |   13 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                  world226.runescape.com -    0 |   61 |   61 |  147 |  150 |  160 |  151 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|_____

The 4th hop goes to what I'm assuming is some node at 10.200.12.150 and has a ping of around 150+

When talking to customer service they had informed me that Jagex (the owner of runescape) had blocked ONE NZ IP address. That sounded absolutely ridiculous and seemed like they were palming me off. 

I then told them that vodafone.com.au was having the same issue and asked if vodafone was blocking vodafone and that I really didn't think that was the case.

They then asked me to close the chat so they could phone me. They were not helpful and said that because I can access websites that there is no issue. I did ask for a senior technician because I don't think they will raise the issue otherwise. 

Thoughts on how to fix this/what to potentially say to get this issue addressed or fixed?

Detruire
1767 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206459 14-Mar-2024 22:06
I suspect that the Runescape server (world226.runescape.com, 8.26.41.135) has been moved to the US. When I tried pinging that IP, the latency fits with a US location rather than an AU one. E.g. ~170ms from home (with Spark), ~210ms from AU/SYD, ~290ms from AU/WA, ~40ms from US/TX.

 

vodafone.com.au (101.119.57.23) does seem to be in AU, though, and the 10.200.12.150 thing is rubbish: that appears to be within VF's network - that's a private network address, and is before the first transit (Level3) hop, so not on Jagex's side.




shrub
773 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3206463 14-Mar-2024 22:23
Something is happening at OneNZ. Seeing a big jump on smokeping to all google services since Monday. Normally its rock solid 40ms

 

 

 

 

 

 

NZHound

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3206481 15-Mar-2024 00:04
Detruire:

 

I suspect that the Runescape server (world226.runescape.com, 8.26.41.135) has been moved to the US. When I tried pinging that IP, the latency fits with a US location rather than an AU one. E.g. ~170ms from home (with Spark), ~210ms from AU/SYD, ~290ms from AU/WA, ~40ms from US/TX.

 

vodafone.com.au (101.119.57.23) does seem to be in AU, though, and the 10.200.12.150 thing is rubbish: that appears to be within VF's network - that's a private network address, and is before the first transit (Level3) hop, so not on Jagex's side.

 



Absolutely 0 chance it's been moved to USA. VPN fixes the latency back to around 40-60.

For some reason tracert through the vpn is showing higher latency than what's actually observed in game. I'm guessing there's some traffic going through after the connection to the server because the ping is about 35.

 

This is what happens with VPN turned on

Tracing route to rs3-world-87.l3ushe.jagex.com [8.26.16.156]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    34 ms    36 ms    38 ms  10.8.0.1
  2    33 ms    37 ms    37 ms  unn-143-244-63-30.datapacket.com [143.244.63.30]
  3    52 ms    37 ms    44 ms  hu0-0-1-3.ccr71.syd01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.18.98.201]
  4   104 ms   109 ms   113 ms  be4131.ccr71.gum01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.29.221]
  5   140 ms   135 ms   134 ms  be2915.ccr71.tyo01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.91.125]
  6   141 ms   136 ms   134 ms  be3929.ccr72.tyo01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.83.190]
  7   137 ms   147 ms   141 ms  gtt.tyo01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.140.6]
  8   163 ms   181 ms   163 ms  et-1-0-35.cr4-sin1.ip4.gtt.net [89.149.131.10]
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10   338 ms   337 ms   348 ms



This is what I get without a VPN right now
 1    10 ms    17 ms    11 ms  192.168.1.1
  2    15 ms     8 ms    14 ms  47-72-123-254.dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz [47.72.123.254]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4   181 ms   159 ms   155 ms  10.200.12.148
  5   159 ms   157 ms   153 ms  VODAFONE-NE.ear3.SanJose1.Level3.net [4.15.121.174]
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8   217 ms   212 ms   224 ms  4.26.5.250
  9   230 ms   225 ms   210 ms  anycast-4900b.jagex.com [91.235.140.3]
 10   206 ms   220 ms   218 ms  world87.runescape.com [8.26.16.156]

Ping is about 160 without VPN.




 

Attached should be the picture of the world ping when I turn the VPN on. For Oldschool Runescape world pings you remove 300 from the world number which is why it's world87 and not world 387



NZHound

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3206482 15-Mar-2024 00:19
shrub:

 

Something is happening at OneNZ. Seeing a big jump on smokeping to all google services since Monday. Normally its rock solid 40ms

 



That absolutely lines up with the timeline of when the issues started.

cokemaster
Exited
4927 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206483 15-Mar-2024 00:46
Its not isolated to you... looking at my traceroute (telstra Fibre in Brisbane): 

 

 

 

 

Looks like its a US based host...




noroad
947 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3206508 15-Mar-2024 08:14
I suspect that IP is being Multicast, your ISP has no control over how this is routed and can not "fix" this sorry. Even from within the US there is inconsistent routing to it.

 

 

 

From a server based in Los Angles

 

[root@repulse ~]# traceroute 8.26.41.135
traceroute to 8.26.41.135 (8.26.41.135), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
 1  host-173-82-48-1-by.yhsrv.com (66.103.200.65)  0.818 ms  0.942 ms  1.062 ms
 2  r1b4.n1p1400.lax.multacom.net (64.69.46.9)  0.753 ms  0.698 ms  0.701 ms
 3  be5361.ccr42.lax01.atlas.cogentco.com (38.99.219.57)  1.091 ms  1.462 ms  1.590 ms
 4  be3360.ccr41.lax04.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.25.150)  1.121 ms  1.057 ms  0.977 ms
 5  * * *
 6  ae1.3618.ear1.LasVegas1.level3.net (4.69.209.50)  5.517 ms  5.562 ms  5.557 ms
 7  *

 

 

 

From a server based in San Jose (Silicon Valley)

 

[root@orion ~]# traceroute 8.26.41.135
traceroute to 8.26.41.135 (8.26.41.135), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
 1  104-168-11-1-host.colocrossing.com (104.168.11.1)  1.618 ms  1.511 ms  1.421 ms
 2  10.5.1.45 (10.5.1.45)  0.719 ms 10.5.1.9 (10.5.1.9)  0.572 ms 10.5.1.45 (10.5.1.45)  0.614 ms
 3  136.0.228.21 (136.0.228.21)  0.333 ms * 68.68.102.245 (68.68.102.245)  0.275 ms
 4  et-3-0-1-402.cr3-sjc1.ip4.gtt.net (74.199.196.193)  1.751 ms  1.676 ms  1.602 ms
 5  ae10.cr6-sjc1.ip4.gtt.net (89.149.180.134)  6.031 ms ae6.cr6-sjc1.ip4.gtt.net (89.149.180.78)  5.913 ms  5.846 ms
 6  * * *
 7  xe-10-2-2.cr0-las1.ip4.gtt.net (208.116.142.133)  135.670 ms  135.735 ms  135.644 ms
 8  * * *

 

 

yitz
2059 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206571 15-Mar-2024 11:05
Considering they have DNS names like 'l3ausy' for their Australia/Sydney servers then it's likely 'l3ushe' is located somewhere in the U.S. (probably Henderson, NV) 

 

 

 
 
 
 

trig42
5802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206580 15-Mar-2024 11:31
We at work run over a VPN to AU, and it has been awful today.

 

All our sites are on ONE NZ UFB connections, and we're seeing about 15% packet loss pinging those UFB IPs from AU.

yitz
2059 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206592 15-Mar-2024 11:57
Perhaps their Aussie peering links are running full tilt again and need a rebalance like back in September. Took them about a week to fix last time.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=49&topicId=307162 

 

The sudden jump in round trip times and BGP activity in the early hours of Tuesday morning does possibly point to a terrestrial or submarine fibre cable outage though.

NZHound

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3206720 15-Mar-2024 15:20
It seems to be fixed now on my end. But the tracert still says it's routing weirdly. Strange.

