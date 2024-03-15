Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Australian Traffic Issues
trig42

5802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#312085 15-Mar-2024 14:57
Anyone here that can find out if there is a routing issue between AU and NZ.

 

 

 

Our situation (and I have logged it with business enhanced, but they are saying it's not them):

 

 

 

We have an SD-WAN back to our main data centres in Australia.

 

Whilst on the SD-WAN (so inside our network, which exits to the internet in Australia), we can ping any of our Fibre static IPs and we are getting normal latency, but high packet loss (about 15-20%).

 

If I disconnect from the VPN which then puts me back to my NZ exit point, pinging these IPs gives me normal latency, and NO packet loss.

 

So, no issue with the fibre connections in NZ (and we've got 20+ of them).

 

IF I move a site over to a (OneNZ) 4G connection on the same SD-WAN, normal latency, no packet loss.

 

So, no issue with the SD-WAN - 4G internet connections are exiting to the same internet connection in AU as the Fibre ones do, but they aren't losing any packets.

 

If a colleague in AU (on the VPN, so inside the SDWAN network) pings a fibre IP address, normal latency, 15-20% packet loss.

 

If they then disconnect from the VPN, so are using their home broadband connection, they get no packet loss, but latency goes from ~40ms to around 180ms, so it goes up 4x.

 

This suggests his ISP is routing traffic to NZ via another country (US?).

 

 

 

Question for gurus (and Hopefully there is someone at OneNZ who reads this) - is the problem with OneNZs routing from AU (only on Fibre though, 4G is fine)?
Is it a problem with something in AU?

 

 

RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206713 15-Mar-2024 15:01
Existing thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=312075 



trig42

5802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206716 15-Mar-2024 15:15
Yep, I'd seen that, but I thought I'd start my own with the issues we're facing.

trig42

5802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206789 15-Mar-2024 16:47
Looks like it's been fixed - thanks so much to the people that know people!

