We have a client that has a Farmside RBI (Huawei B818) as a backup. Real simple setup, router plugs into their Mikrotik and we use Netwatch to ping two different public IPs and then drop the routing if something goes wrong on either the fibre or RBI link.

Yesterday, around 12:35pm, we got a bunch of notifications that the RBI link was going up and down. Did standard checks, could ping the B818 no problem, but our ping to 8.8.4.4 was losing 29 packets to every 30 we sent out.

Technician has gone out this morning, and everything appears to be working fine, we're getting 150/50 on a speedtest, websites load, DNS queries no problem... but even connected directly to the B818, incredible packet loss on ping.

We can ping the first hop from the B818 to the internet, no worries, but as soon as you ping literally anything else, it's a loss of 99% of packets. Traceroutes are the same.

Anyone else on Farmside RBI seeing this? I figure the next step should be to log a fault, but I feel like I'm going to come up against "internet is working, what's the problem" and thought I could crowdsource troubleshooting in the first instance :)