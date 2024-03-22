Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Farmside RBI - No Ping/Traceroute?
CamH

476 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312164 22-Mar-2024 12:16
Send private message

We have a client that has a Farmside RBI (Huawei B818) as a backup. Real simple setup, router plugs into their Mikrotik and we use Netwatch to ping two different public IPs and then drop the routing if something goes wrong on either the fibre or RBI link.

 

Yesterday, around 12:35pm, we got a bunch of notifications that the RBI link was going up and down. Did standard checks, could ping the B818 no problem, but our ping to 8.8.4.4 was losing 29 packets to every 30 we sent out.

 

Technician has gone out this morning, and everything appears to be working fine, we're getting 150/50 on a speedtest, websites load, DNS queries no problem... but even connected directly to the B818, incredible packet loss on ping.

 

We can ping the first hop from the B818 to the internet, no worries, but as soon as you ping literally anything else, it's a loss of 99% of packets. Traceroutes are the same.

 

Anyone else on Farmside RBI seeing this? I figure the next step should be to log a fault, but I feel like I'm going to come up against "internet is working, what's the problem" and thought I could crowdsource troubleshooting in the first instance :)

 





Create new topic
SteveXNZ
34 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3209561 22-Mar-2024 12:35
Send private message quote this post

No Farmside problems via my newly-installed Deco X58-4G modem/router accessing the Te Aroha tower:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I have had DNS issues with Farmside in the past, but they seem to have diminished now.  Also hoping the new X58 will provide more reliable service than the old Huawei.  Jury's still out on that.  And I have config issues with the X58 - might share those in a separate post - Steve

Create new topic





News and reviews »

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:00

Norton Genie Review
Posted 3-Mar-2024 17:57

Synology Introduces BeeStation
Posted 23-Feb-2024 14:14

New One UI 6.1 Update Brings Galaxy AI to More Galaxy Devices
Posted 23-Feb-2024 10:50

Amazon Echo Hub Available in New Zealand
Posted 23-Feb-2024 10:40

InternetNZ Releases Internet Insights 2023
Posted 20-Feb-2024 10:31

Seagate Adds 24TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drives for Multi-user Commercial and Enterprise RAID Storage Solutions
Posted 19-Feb-2024 16:54

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 