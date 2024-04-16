Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Removal of Saturn Communications Box (Appears to be old OneNZ HFC Line)?
DarcyP123

#312437 16-Apr-2024 16:01
Kia ora koutou, 

 

We currently have an old "saturn communications" box/etp fixed to the side of our house that we are wanting removed as there are cables sticking out everywhere. In summary this runs from the power line to our house then splits off into two cables, one into the house (presumably to the master bedroom where theres a TV cable) and the other down around the side of the house, down the downpipe and to the Saturn Box. From here, it looks like this runs subfloor (presumably through the floor to the living room TV was) and a cable has been cut by prior owners which presumably ran to the TV satellite dish that was on this side of the house.

 

From my research this system is redundant and appears to be apart of the hybrid fiber-coaxial that saturn communications/telstra offered when it joined with Vodafone back in the day.

 

 

 

From reading other posts on here, it seems that Vodafone need to come and remove this themselves (my electrician said he can't touch it). I've already been on the phone twice with Vodafone and via email they've said it's nothing to do with them.

 

 

 

Wondering if there are still any One NZ reps on this forum that would be able to assist me?

 

 

 

Appreciate any advice/guidance on how to resolve!

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Darcy

 

 

 

freitasm
  #3219193 16-Apr-2024 17:19
It's all to do with One NZ.

 

@HamishVF can you please help?




MaxineN
  #3219194 16-Apr-2024 17:22
I don't think Hamish checks GZ anymore

 

 

 

@NickR1 




DarcyP123

  #3219195 16-Apr-2024 17:24
Thanks for your responses. I had found Nick's account and saw his last activity was from April-2023 so suspected he has also departed.

 

Maxine, I found your details as well but suppose based on your response you've also departed One NZ :) ?



MaxineN
  #3219196 16-Apr-2024 17:27
DarcyP123:

 

Thanks for your responses. I had found Nick's account and saw his last activity was from April-2023 so suspected he has also departed.

 

Maxine, I found your details as well but suppose based on your response you've also departed One NZ :) ?

 

 

 

 

Regrettably so.

 

 




NickR1
  #3219197 16-Apr-2024 17:29
DarcyP123:

 

Thanks for your responses. I had found Nick's account and saw his last activity was from April-2023 so suspected he has also departed.

 

Maxine, I found your details as well but suppose based on your response you've also departed One NZ :) ?

 

 

Hello,

 

I still exist but just lurk these days. I still get a couple of DMs each month of customers in your exact situation :(

 

Please PM me and I can help out. Sorry for all the trouble.

 

Nick

freitasm
  #3219199 16-Apr-2024 17:30
MaxineN:

 

I don't think Hamish checks GZ anymore

 

 

I am not sure he checks but he's alive around here.




freitasm
  #3219200 16-Apr-2024 17:32
NickR1:

 

DarcyP123:

 

Thanks for your responses. I had found Nick's account and saw his last activity was from April-2023 so suspected he has also departed.

 

Maxine, I found your details as well but suppose based on your response you've also departed One NZ :) ?

 

 

Hello,

 

I still exist but just lurk these days. I still get a couple of DMs each month of customers in your exact situation :(

 

Please PM me and I can help out. Sorry for all the trouble.

 

Nick

 

 

Thanks @NickR1




mdf

  #3219203 16-Apr-2024 17:51
Apologies if this is only tangentially related, but @nickr1 do you still want Vodafone cable modems back after disconnection? I've got a TC4400VDF all boxed up that had been waiting for a promised courier bag to return it for ~3 years now. Happy to give it back if you want it but otherwise it's probably destined for ewaste. 

NickR1
  #3219365 17-Apr-2024 08:02
mdf:

 

Apologies if this is only tangentially related, but @nickr1 do you still want Vodafone cable modems back after disconnection? I've got a TC4400VDF all boxed up that had been waiting for a promised courier bag to return it for ~3 years now. Happy to give it back if you want it but otherwise it's probably destined for ewaste. 

 

 

Hello,

 

We would like it back. If it is feasible - you can return the hardware to any of our retail stores.

 

If that isn't an option please DM me your information and I can try and work out how to send a courier bag which will hopefully take less than 3 years to arrive.

mdf

  #3219368 17-Apr-2024 08:26
Ta. I'm in Wellington so will drop it off at one of the stores rather than putting you (and me!) to the hassle of courier bags 😁

