DarcyP123:

Kia ora koutou,

We currently have an old "saturn communications" box/etp fixed to the side of our house that we are wanting removed as there are cables sticking out everywhere. In summary this runs from the power line to our house then splits off into two cables, one into the house (presumably to the master bedroom where theres a TV cable) and the other down around the side of the house, down the downpipe and to the Saturn Box. From here, it looks like this runs subfloor (presumably through the floor to the living room TV was) and a cable has been cut by prior owners which presumably ran to the TV satellite dish that was on this side of the house.

From my research this system is redundant and appears to be apart of the hybrid fiber-coaxial that saturn communications/telstra offered when it joined with Vodafone back in the day.

From reading other posts on here, it seems that Vodafone need to come and remove this themselves (my electrician said he can't touch it). I've already been on the phone twice with Vodafone and via email they've said it's nothing to do with them.

Wondering if there are still any One NZ reps on this forum that would be able to assist me?

Appreciate any advice/guidance on how to resolve!

Thanks

Darcy