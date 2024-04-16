slaw54: Hi Thanks for the reply, if the DN8,s are the latest white Huawei modems that they are supplying, they do not provide caller ID which is why we had to change to the TPlink cellular which (I think)are not avalible with 2 phone ports. The is something odd with Voda ADSL modems the weird ringing cadence (single ring, long pause, single ring) seems to stuff up caller ID and some PBX's.(I know the PBX issue is not Vodafones problem). Cheers

Hiya,

The DN8 does. Handset has to support it or quite possibility it wasn't provisioned.

Correct. X58 and the X80 for FWA do only 1 VoLTE local number(because the service itself can only have 1 number).

I believe you can change the DN8s cadence using the admin credentials(admin + the configured password) but I'd have to factory reset the only DN8 I have to verify this(again providing Caller ID was provisioned).

But for what it's worth, VOIP on One NZ via their RGWs ring and behave mostly like POTS. You could hook a phone up from the 80s and it would work, wouldn't recommend it but hey. A single ring and a long pause is not how it should sound at all on One NZ.