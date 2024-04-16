Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does this sound reasonable
#312443 16-Apr-2024 19:39
One NZ business account, remote location with no fibre. "Pots will end so you must change to ADSL/VDSL modems for your phone lines". Two lines which were copper phone only will now have to be ADSL broadband with phone, problem is caller ID is not supported with these modems and wireless connections are unavailable at this address. Caller ID is supported on their wireless TPLink Decco modems but again each modem must have broadband as well as a phone line irrespective of the fact that the previous connection was copper ADSL broadband with two POTS phone lines. So in order to continue with One  and have caller ID (if possible) we need to pay for four extra broadband connections two of which are pretty crap because of the distance from the exchange, that we don't need. Any one else experiencing this kind of problem?

 

Thanks

  #3219247 16-Apr-2024 19:49
Not sure.

 
 
 
 

  #3219252 16-Apr-2024 20:06
The post is a bit difficult to understand.

 

What problem are you trying to solve? Can you explain it like "We have one|two phone numbers and also use the line for Internet using ADSL|VDSL. The phone service won't be available anymore so we need to use VoIP services. Caller ID is important to us."

 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links:

 

My technology disclosure

  #3219254 16-Apr-2024 20:18
We had 4 POTS phone lines and one adsl broadband connection, the 4 lines all had Caller ID functioning. With the demise of POTS the One NZ alternative is 2 adsl broadband and phone(caller ID unavalible but no wireless coverage), 2 wireless TP Link modems each must have broadband to allow phone and will provide Caller ID. This means to continue the service we must pay for three lots of broadband we do not require. 



  #3219255 16-Apr-2024 20:25
Caller ID is most certainly still available however the problem with the TP-Link X53 DSL (which is what you would be supplied with) will only handle 1 VOIP line. You'd need a DN8 or a UH to have 2 VOIP lines, so you'd need 2 DSL connections with 2 DN8s or 2 UHs to achieve the same setup(and this will cost a lot). 

 

 

 

That isn't going to work for you(and I imagine you probably don't like this idea either). 

 

 

 

You may need to consider porting those 4 numbers away whilst you still can to a SIP provider that can provide all 4 lines through a single DSL connection.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

  #3219304 16-Apr-2024 20:33
Hi

 

Thanks for the reply, if the DN8,s are the latest white Huawei modems that they are supplying, they do not provide caller ID which is why we had to change to the TPlink cellular which (I think)are not avalible with 2 phone ports. The is something odd with Voda ADSL modems the weird ringing cadence (single ring, long pause, single ring) seems to stuff up caller ID and some PBX's.(I know the PBX issue is not Vodafones problem). 

 

Cheers

  #3219307 16-Apr-2024 20:39
slaw54:

 

Hi

 

Thanks for the reply, if the DN8,s are the latest white Huawei modems that they are supplying, they do not provide caller ID which is why we had to change to the TPlink cellular which (I think)are not avalible with 2 phone ports. The is something odd with Voda ADSL modems the weird ringing cadence (single ring, long pause, single ring) seems to stuff up caller ID and some PBX's.(I know the PBX issue is not Vodafones problem). 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

Hiya,

 

The DN8 does. Handset has to support it or quite possibility it wasn't provisioned. 

 

Correct. X58 and the X80 for FWA do only 1 VoLTE local number(because the service itself can only have 1 number). 

 

I believe you can change the DN8s cadence using the admin credentials(admin + the configured password) but I'd have to factory reset the only DN8 I have to verify this(again providing Caller ID was provisioned).

 

 

 

But for what it's worth, VOIP on One NZ via their RGWs ring and behave mostly like POTS. You could hook a phone up from the 80s and it would work, wouldn't recommend it but hey. A single ring and a long pause is not how it should sound at all on One NZ.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

  #3219311 16-Apr-2024 20:57
Hi

 

That's interesting. I did ask if they could change the firmware to give a standard NZ/UK cadence instead of a North American one because that would save us the cost of getting the PBX reprogrammed (drops the line on the long pause) but no joy. I also tried an earlier small white wireless Voda modem (Huawei B3 ?) we had at a different property but that had the same cadence. Beyond me why they would obtain green stickered, NZ marked modems that sound like you are listening to an American answering machine oh a TV series. I guess we just swallow the $180.00 a month increase. Every Spark modem I have come across had a conventional ring.

 

(I did try the admin login, but there we not any options I could see that related to cadence. 

 

Thanks for you comments

 

 



  #3219322 16-Apr-2024 21:35
Approx where are you? And have you thought about moving to full VoIP, i.e. replacing the PABX? There may be a number of possible solutions out there.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

