One NZ business account, remote location with no fibre. "Pots will end so you must change to ADSL/VDSL modems for your phone lines". Two lines which were copper phone only will now have to be ADSL broadband with phone, problem is caller ID is not supported with these modems and wireless connections are unavailable at this address. Caller ID is supported on their wireless TPLink Decco modems but again each modem must have broadband as well as a phone line irrespective of the fact that the previous connection was copper ADSL broadband with two POTS phone lines. So in order to continue with One and have caller ID (if possible) we need to pay for four extra broadband connections two of which are pretty crap because of the distance from the exchange, that we don't need. Any one else experiencing this kind of problem?
Thanks