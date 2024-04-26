Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Switching from Open Plan with One NZ to Mighty Mobile.
Qazzy03

445 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312552 26-Apr-2024 22:02
Hi all, 

 

This may be a dumb question but I have no clue the answer. 
A friend came to me and they are currently on an Open Plan with One NZ. 

 

They have just ordered the Mighty Moblie $20 per month and it will take a couple of days for that sim to arrive. 
They want to keep their old mobile number which seems to be fine from the comments with Mighty Mobile. 
However what they asked me was if they will need to cancel their One NZ open plan or will it auto cancel when the phone number is ported over to Mighty Moblie?

 

I have no clue?

 

I can warn them about any over lapping periods of the One NZ plan, however at a lost of what happens with One NZ, their website was no help other than call them.

 

Was wondering if any GZ had experience of what they may need to do or what will happen. 

 

Thanks. 

Linux
11181 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3223234 27-Apr-2024 06:57
It will auto cancel when the number ports

 
 
 
 

Qazzy03

445 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3223245 27-Apr-2024 08:20
Linux:

 

It will auto cancel when the number ports

 

 


Thank you Linux, I will let them know. 

