wasssupppp

Just trying to recall all the old ISPs etc. Including rebrands and mergers etc....I can think of;
Vodafone
Telstra
Clear
Paradise
Bell South
Sytec
Zfree
Who have I forgotten?
ihug and WorldXchange come to mind.
Oh yep, forgot about Ihug. Had no idea about WorldXchange
Saturn ( the original developers of the eventual HFC network)
Kraven:
Farmside. It's in the name of this forum :)
I just thought they were a provider that used the One.NZ network but not actually a part of the same company?
wellygary:
How could I forget about them? The HFC\Cable box on the side of my house has their name on it lol
wellygary:
Wasn't that Kiwi Cable?
Edit: additional brands that came from ihug Wave Internet, PC Connect, ES Net
Andib:
wellygary:
Wasn't that Kiwi Cable?
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?topicid=214522
Andib:
Edit: additional brands that came from ihug Wave Internet, PC Connect, ES Net
Wave was our first "real" ISP (after a couple of 1-month trials of others), probably 1995-1999 or so. I think we had 30 hours/month so that was plenty of time to start exploring :)
Edit: Oof. The 90s really were a different time!
I was with Sinesurf at the start of my internet experience on my Amiga around '96 I think. Unlimited dialup for $35. Think it was IHUG after that, when I started working there. Never bothered looking at pricing until I left :D
Zfree . It was huge, it was why you could never get hold of people on the phone.
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/BU0004/S00096/zfree-the-internet-is-free.htm
Free Internet? Surely not. It sounds illegal, and I think someone should start a court case over it.
I seem to recall ZFree being a response to i4Free. That brings back some memories!
My first "ISP" (and I use the term loosely) was Citynet
If you haven't read it before downtothewire is a pretty cool bit of history.
