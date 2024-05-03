Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ISP's and IT providers that have been absorbed into One.NZ?
wasssupppp

51 posts

Master Geek


#312637 3-May-2024 11:05
Just trying to recall all the old ISPs etc. Including rebrands and mergers etc....I can think of;

 

Vodafone

 

Telstra

 

Clear 

 

Paradise

 

Bell South

 

Sytec

 

Zfree

 

 

 

Who have I forgotten?

 

 

 1 | 2
BMarquis
441 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3225916 3-May-2024 11:07
ihug and WorldXchange come to mind.

 
 
 
 

MaxineN
Max
1726 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3225917 3-May-2024 11:08
Ihug

 

WorldXchange




wasssupppp

51 posts

Master Geek


  #3225919 3-May-2024 11:11
Oh yep, forgot about Ihug. Had no idea about WorldXchange



wellygary
8192 posts

Uber Geek


  #3225930 3-May-2024 11:27
Saturn ( the original developers of the eventual HFC network) 

Kraven
728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3225932 3-May-2024 11:29
Farmside. It's in the name of this forum :)

wasssupppp

51 posts

Master Geek


  #3225935 3-May-2024 11:31
Kraven:

 

Farmside. It's in the name of this forum :)

 

 

 

 

I just thought they were a provider that used the One.NZ network but not actually a part of the same company?

wasssupppp

51 posts

Master Geek


  #3225937 3-May-2024 11:32
wellygary:

 

Saturn ( the original developers of the eventual HFC network) 

 

 

How could I forget about them? The HFC\Cable box on the side of my house has their name on it lol



Andib
1353 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3225950 3-May-2024 11:46
wellygary:

 

Saturn ( the original developers of the eventual HFC network) 

 

 

 

 

Wasn't that Kiwi Cable?

 

 

 

Edit: additional brands that came from ihug Wave Internet, PC Connect, ES Net

Lias
5569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226030 3-May-2024 12:28
Andib:

 

wellygary:

 

Saturn ( the original developers of the eventual HFC network) 

 

 

Wasn't that Kiwi Cable?

 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?topicid=214522

 

 




https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?topicid=214522

Behodar
10352 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226041 3-May-2024 12:48
Andib:

 

Edit: additional brands that came from ihug Wave Internet, PC Connect, ES Net

 

 

Wave was our first "real" ISP (after a couple of 1-month trials of others), probably 1995-1999 or so. I think we had 30 hours/month so that was plenty of time to start exploring :)

 

Edit: Oof. The 90s really were a different time!

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13689 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226042 3-May-2024 12:53
vexxxboy
4230 posts

Uber Geek


  #3226086 3-May-2024 14:34
Zfree . It was huge, it was why you could never get hold of people on the phone. 

 

 

 

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/BU0004/S00096/zfree-the-internet-is-free.htm




Behodar
10352 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226090 3-May-2024 14:43
Free Internet? Surely not. It sounds illegal, and I think someone should start a court case over it.

alasta
6670 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3226102 3-May-2024 15:21
I seem to recall ZFree being a response to i4Free. That brings back some memories!

Lias
5569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226121 3-May-2024 15:50
My first "ISP" (and I use the term loosely) was Citynet

 

If you haven't read it before downtothewire is a pretty cool bit of history.




