So my father jumped over to One NZ when they called him offering him cheaper internet. He didn’t realise though that it was 4G wireless and not fibre. We had a call with them in January to put it right, where they said that if he wanted to change he would need to pay the termination fee and buy the modem outright. After some back and forth, we basically said well, if you do this then we will pay the termination fee, send back the modem and move providers. They checked with a supervisor, said ok we will waive the termination fee, don’t worry about sending the modem back, and we will out you on a fibre plan and once it’s installed, cancel the 4G wireless broadband. Great, thanks, excellent resolution. They said they would put a note on the file about this and send us email confirmation (never got the confirmation)



Sorry for the crap punctuation am on mobile.



Or so we thought. Yesterday afternoon I got a panicked call from him saying that he didn’t realise he had been paying for both the 4G broadband and fibre since January and he needed help to call them and in more colourful words he said “figure out what the flip is going on” ;)



We did a three way call, and when we explained the situation, she put us on hold to check. Then came back on the line. Sorry sir, there’s no record of us allowing for a fee-less termination.



Huh? They said they put a note on the file.



Nope there’s nothing here.



I login to and check dad’s emails and there’s no confirmation there. So the support person says if you want to cancel the 4G broadband we will need to charge you a termination fee of $249.



Isn’t there anything we can do? I mean look at it, there’s no way that we would have preferred fibre if you guys didn’t promise it, why have two connections?



Please hold.



Sir I’ve spoken to my supervisor and unfortunately because there is no record of us promising this there is nothing we can do about the termination fee. The only way for you to avoid it is to cancel the fibre and stay on 4G broadband.



Hang on, I think I might have recorded the call. Let me check. Then played it out of my laptop speakers.where the support rep clearly said that they would waive it as a one time courtesy.



Rep sounds nervous now, Ok sir please hold.30 seconds later ok sir, we will be waiving the termination fee and I will action the cancel immediately. We apologise. Was there anything else we can help you with today?



Thanks that’s great. Now what about the four months of service that he paid for? Shouldn’t you refund that as well?



Yup we will apply an account adjustment.



She couldn’t wait to get off the call.it just put a bad taste in my mouth, with how quickly they changed their tune it just doesn’t feel right. Always record your calls and always have the evidence!

