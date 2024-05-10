Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Interesting call with One Support
So my father jumped over to One NZ when they called him offering him cheaper internet. He didn’t realise though that it was 4G wireless and not fibre. We had a call with them in January to put it right, where they said that if he wanted to change he would need to pay the termination fee and buy the modem outright. After some back and forth, we basically said well, if you do this then we will pay the termination fee, send back the modem and move providers. They checked with a supervisor, said ok we will waive the termination fee, don’t worry about sending the modem back, and we will out you on a fibre plan and once it’s installed, cancel the 4G wireless broadband. Great, thanks, excellent resolution. They said they would put a note on the file about this and send us email confirmation (never got the confirmation)

Sorry for the crap punctuation am on mobile.

Or so we thought. Yesterday afternoon I got a panicked call from him saying that he didn’t realise he had been paying for both the 4G broadband and fibre since January and he needed help to call them and in more colourful words he said “figure out what the flip is going on” ;)

We did a three way call, and when we explained the situation, she put us on hold to check. Then came back on the line. Sorry sir, there’s no record of us allowing for a fee-less termination.

Huh? They said they put a note on the file.

Nope there’s nothing here.

I login to and check dad’s emails and there’s no confirmation there. So the support person says if you want to cancel the 4G broadband we will need to charge you a termination fee of $249.

Isn’t there anything we can do? I mean look at it, there’s no way that we would have preferred fibre if you guys didn’t promise it, why have two connections?

Please hold.

Sir I’ve spoken to my supervisor and unfortunately because there is no record of us promising this there is nothing we can do about the termination fee. The only way for you to avoid it is to cancel the fibre and stay on 4G broadband.

Hang on, I think I might have recorded the call. Let me check. Then played it out of my laptop speakers.where the support rep clearly said that they would waive it as a one time courtesy.

Rep sounds nervous now, Ok sir please hold.30 seconds later ok sir, we will be waiving the termination fee and I will action the cancel immediately. We apologise. Was there anything else we can help you with today?

Thanks that’s great. Now what about the four months of service that he paid for? Shouldn’t you refund that as well?

Yup we will apply an account adjustment.

She couldn’t wait to get off the call.it just put a bad taste in my mouth, with how quickly they changed their tune it just doesn’t feel right. Always record your calls and always have the evidence!

What do you use for Recording ?
it's getting harder and harder to facilitate on Android devices.

(But as you have shown, it has an increasing and valid legitimate purpose)



I had called from dad’s phone so put it on speaker and used my own to record.

baabits:

 

Sorry sir, there’s no record of us allowing for a fee-less termination.

Huh? They said they put a note on the file.

Nope there’s nothing here.

 

 

Not the first time a call centre operator fails to do what they say.




Seems the norm with both one and 2degrees for reps to promise things that they have no intention or authorization to promise, and I think they rely on the fact that turnover at offshore call centers is so fast that they are gone before it gets found out about.

 

I still have my sim for phonecalls in an outdated android handset so I get the xiaomi records all calls dialer doing its thing. Screw google for making it so hard now.




Richard rich.ms

What a surprise, someone at Vodafone/One promised something, most likely did absolutely 0 (maybe just told you what you wanted to hear to fob you off), then when it doesn't happen you call back and get transferred on the tele-go-round.

 

Thank God you recorded that call - I would recommend doing that with every call with them. Too many cowboys/lazy staffers at their overseas call centre, and this happens more often than it should (which should be never).

I always ask for email confirmation of what various providers are going to do with a contracted service (power, internet, rubbish bin etc), even if it means an extra five mins on the phone to them at the time while they quicly type it out.

I can't trust that the info is being recorded "on file" on their end, and for reasons exactly like OP has endured, it saves a lot of headaches and confusion in the future. 

Always have some form of evidence of a conversation on your end.

Mehrts:

 

I always ask for email confirmation of what various providers are going to do with a contracted service (power, internet, rubbish bin etc), even if it means an extra five mins on the phone to them at the time while they quicly type it out.

I can't trust that the info is being recorded "on file" on their end, and for reasons exactly like OP has endured, it saves a lot of headaches and confusion in the future. 

Always have some form of evidence of a conversation on your end.

 

 

Thank goodness I had that proof in writing when dealing with One at the end of last year when I contacted them to see what they could offer as part of a retention deal for broadband. It would've been my word against a staff member's who was no longer responding to my emails for updates.

 

But even with that I struggled to get what I'd been offered until I had enough and emailed Jason Paris who passed it down to their Customer Relations team. Even after that I had random One call centre staff calling me about the deal I'd been offered even though Customer Relation had supposedly sent instructions not to contact me since I was to deal with only their team. Got what I was promised in the end but it shouldn't be that hard when you're offered something in writing 😐 I'll be jumping ship when my contract ends.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Sadly not the first time i've heard of stupidly poor service from One.  And Vodafone previously.

 

I'm surprised they retain any customer loyalty, to be honest.

 

(I'm stuck using them for my mobile because they are the only carrier with reasonable coverage at my house. Otherwise i'd have jumped some time ago.)




No signature to see here, move along...

