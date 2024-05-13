Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)iPhone suddenly doesn't have mobile internet connectivity
duckDecoy

#312739 13-May-2024 17:19
My son's iPhone has suddenly stopped having internet connectivity outside of the house.  All the apps say there isn't an internet connection to use.

 

I wondered if there are any things I can try before I having to find and go into a One NZ shop (the forums seem to strongly suggest not calling the help line...).   Ideas, or things I can post here to give you more info to help diagnose it?

 

I have the One NZ app on my phone and he definitely has data available, and OneNZ doesn't cap your data when you run out anyway it just bills you for data usage over your limit.

 

His internet works fine over wifi or if he connects to my phone's hotspot.

 

If I go into the mobile data settings I can see a list of fields that contain info like APN and MMSC etc   Are there things here to check?  Oddly when I check mine (I am 2degrees) I dont have any username or passwords in these fields, but his do for some.

 

All help appreciated.

 

EDIT: have tried turning it off and on again

Behodar
  #3229897 13-May-2024 17:26
I suspect you've tried this but since you haven't explicitly said it, have you turned the phone off and on again?



duckDecoy

  #3229901 13-May-2024 17:41
Behodar:

 

I suspect you've tried this but since you haven't explicitly said it, have you turned the phone off and on again?

 

 

Heh, yes.   I'll amend the original post though to explicitly say this.

OldGeek
  #3229918 13-May-2024 19:14
Have you checked Airplane Mode is off?  Note that it is possible to turn Airplane Mode on, then enable WIFI again.  However if the phone is not WIFI-connected and Airplane mode is on, there is no internet.




duckDecoy

  #3230656 15-May-2024 10:42
Update.   If we turn his mobile onto 3G he can get connectivity, but not when its 4G.    Does this give any clues?  iPhone SE 2nd gen

lxsw20
  #3230716 15-May-2024 11:51
You could try a reset network settings, note this will forget all known Wi-Fi networks also.

 

 

 

Try your SIM card in his phone and see if the behavior is the same.

duckDecoy

  #3230738 15-May-2024 12:33
If I throw in my sim card (I use a different provider), will the phone just work?  Or does it need to be setup somehow.   I thought this could be a good test to see if it is network related rather than the phone itself.

trig42
  #3230739 15-May-2024 12:36
I think with an iPhone, when you put your SIM in, it will grab carrier settings over the air and should be good to go.

