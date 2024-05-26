Welcome to the cluster of 4G VoLTE and from what I can tell similar applies to 5G VoNR. We have regressed from the days of 3.5G so far as having devices that work anywhere provided they have the correct frequencies.

I have an Xperia 10 iii which is VoLTE capable but VoLTE doesn't work here in New Zealand. 4G does work but I fall back to 3.5 G for voice.

My understanding is the manufacturer and the Telco both need to work together support a device in a market for VoLTE to work. I suspect the same applies to 5G/VoNR.

Sony don't sell phones in New Zealand therefore they don't support them here and as a result neither do the Telcos. This might explain why you cannot get 5G to work.

Currently the 5G radio on my Xperia 10 iii isn't enabled but shortly I will have access to an update that enables it. It will be interesting to see what happens, if anything.