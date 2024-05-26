Since purchasing a 5G phone I have never been able to get 5G service anywhere in NZ with Vodafone/ONE.
Surprisingly I recently made a trip to Europe and upon landing I got 5G service straight away, while roaming.
So somehow the configuration on the phone should be correct, but I don't understand why it doesn't work here.
My phone is a Sony Xperia 1 III 5G XQ-BC72.
I've visited the ONE store and they said that 5G should be enabled and provisioned for my account and they don't know why it isn't working.