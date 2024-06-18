Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)OneNZ still issues 029 numbers
tardtasticx

3075 posts

Uber Geek


#315168 18-Jun-2024 21:25
Send private message

Interesting find, for me at least anyway,
I was checking into a Wellington hotel for a work trip and noticed by the reception was a little stack of adverts and one was for OneNZ which said free SIM inside.
It was a travel/tourist pack with info about some of their plans and of course the free sim.

Inside the pack it had the number printed out which was in the 029 range with 8 trailing digits.

Had no idea these numbers were still issued, and was a bit nostalgic. I still see them around now and then so I knew they were still in use, but figured those were just people who didn’t want to give up their number from the TelstraClear days.

Are these issued in general OneNZ SIM packs or just these travel ones?

Also wondering if the other providers like spark or 2Degrees issue their travel sims with different numbers as each of those has some different allocations in the NAD.

Create new topic
quickymart
13802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3250663 18-Jun-2024 21:55
Send private message

Interesting indeed. I was working at TCL when the 029 number range came along, but then I think they broke from Vodafone and signed a reseller deal with Telecom. From memory Vodafone took over the 029 number range and TCL started reselling 027 CDMA handsets instead.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/5918/TelstraClear-inks-mobile-deal-with-Telecom

 

I may have the timing/chronology wrong - fairly sure someone like John could correct me though 😉



kiruti
20 posts

Geek


  #3250677 18-Jun-2024 23:57
Send private message

If you get a Kogan Mobile SIM card, which is on One's network, you are issued an 029 number. Pretty sure this applies to Mighty Mobile as well considering that's basically just Kogan Mobile, along with Contact Mobile.

Dynamic
3841 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250696 19-Jun-2024 07:21
Send private message

kiruti:

 

If you get a Kogan Mobile SIM card, which is on One's network, you are issued an 029 number.

 

 

Are you sure about this?  I have my kids on Kogan Mobile and they were issued SIM cards with 028 numbers.  This was 2-ish years ago.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



kiruti
20 posts

Geek


  #3250734 19-Jun-2024 09:55
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

kiruti:

 

If you get a Kogan Mobile SIM card, which is on One's network, you are issued an 029 number.

 

 

Are you sure about this?  I have my kids on Kogan Mobile and they were issued SIM cards with 028 numbers.  This was 2-ish years ago.

 

 

Looks like you're correct, Kogan Mobile starts with 028. It's been a few years since I got mine. Contact Mobile is definitely 029 however. 

nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3250739 19-Jun-2024 10:11
Send private message

I remember setting up CDMA Palm Treos on TCL

 

TCL hopped around voda/telecom before eventually been purchased by Vodafone




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

cddt
1515 posts

Uber Geek


  #3250767 19-Jun-2024 11:29
Send private message

I know someone who has hung onto their 029 number since it was issued, since all the digits are the same it is quite unique! 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

caffynz
261 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3250772 19-Jun-2024 11:36
Send private message

Not sure if related but I know of at least one ministry whose staff have 029 as their prefix on their work mobiles.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Quinny
883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3250849 19-Jun-2024 15:15
Send private message

cddt:

 

I know someone who has hung onto their 029 number since it was issued, since all the digits are the same it is quite unique! 

 

 

I resemble this  :) I have kept my 029 and mix of 2s and 9s to today as well. I lost a 2nd variation to all the moves that Voda did over the years, sadly. I might try to get it back, lolz. Was told several years ago they could not issue 029 numbers. So interesting. 

 

 

ajw

ajw
1932 posts

Uber Geek


  #3250899 19-Jun-2024 17:29
Send private message

kiruti:

 

If you get a Kogan Mobile SIM card, which is on One's network, you are issued an 029 number. Pretty sure this applies to Mighty Mobile as well considering that's basically just Kogan Mobile, along with Contact Mobile.

 

 

028 for Kogan and 029 for mighty mobile. Both owned by Kogan australia.

 

 

 

 

bennyboynz
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3264442 25-Jul-2024 20:12
Send private message

One NZ has recently started using 029 numbers for their travel SIM packs

allan
2040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264472 25-Jul-2024 23:27
Send private message

kiruti:

 

If you get a Kogan Mobile SIM card, which is on One's network, you are issued an 029 number. Pretty sure this applies to Mighty Mobile as well considering that's basically just Kogan Mobile, along with Contact Mobile.

 

Yes Mighty are 029

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright