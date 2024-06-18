tardtasticx

Interesting find, for me at least anyway,

I was checking into a Wellington hotel for a work trip and noticed by the reception was a little stack of adverts and one was for OneNZ which said free SIM inside.

It was a travel/tourist pack with info about some of their plans and of course the free sim.



Inside the pack it had the number printed out which was in the 029 range with 8 trailing digits.



Had no idea these numbers were still issued, and was a bit nostalgic. I still see them around now and then so I knew they were still in use, but figured those were just people who didn’t want to give up their number from the TelstraClear days.



Are these issued in general OneNZ SIM packs or just these travel ones?



Also wondering if the other providers like spark or 2Degrees issue their travel sims with different numbers as each of those has some different allocations in the NAD.