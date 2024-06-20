(posting on behalf of my fiance)



ok so we were both on Orcon for broadband and mobile (terrible choice, do not recommend)



now that our term is up we are trying to port our numbers to other providers. I had some trouble initially transferring mine to Skinny prepay, but their helpdesk was able to resolve it successfully fairly quickly. My fiance though, she is trying to go to One prepay and is having a lot of trouble



Her porting was rejected, so she called the helpdesk, and the unhelpful person told her she needs to go to a One retail store and get a new blank sim card (she had already received a new One sim in the post). The nearest store is about half an hour away so isn't overly ideal, but we will go if no other option.



She waited a while and tried the helpdesk again, hoping to get someone different that may be more helpful. Well, she gave up when they said "I am unable to see the service provider Orcon. It should be Oracom is it?" She then asked to speak with someone based in NZ bit that request was ignored.



Any One techs on here that could help her out please?