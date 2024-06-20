Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Number Porting Help Please

(posting on behalf of my fiance)

ok so we were both on Orcon for broadband and mobile (terrible choice, do not recommend)

now that our term is up we are trying to port our numbers to other providers. I had some trouble initially transferring mine to Skinny prepay, but their helpdesk was able to resolve it successfully fairly quickly. My fiance though, she is trying to go to One prepay and is having a lot of trouble

Her porting was rejected, so she called the helpdesk, and the unhelpful person told her she needs to go to a One retail store and get a new blank sim card (she had already received a new One sim in the post). The nearest store is about half an hour away so isn't overly ideal, but we will go if no other option.

She waited a while and tried the helpdesk again, hoping to get someone different that may be more helpful. Well, she gave up when they said "I am unable to see the service provider Orcon. It should be Oracom is it?" She then asked to speak with someone based in NZ bit that request was ignored.

Any One techs on here that could help her out please?

While you wait for some expert help...  

 

I've done porting a few times over the years and always encountered some problems... One of the things I remember that helped was to have both sims in a phone active, or at least - start the porting with the new sim then switch back to the old sim and it will get a message to confirm you want to port the number, then switch back to the new sim and it should complete.

 

It might be different depending on the Telco? but worth a try? 

 

 




You only need a blank SIM if porting direct to OneNZ on account if porting to prepay you have to have a active prepay number first to port to.

Wom: 
Her porting was rejected, so she called the helpdesk, and the unhelpful person told her she needs to go to a One retail store and get a new blank sim card (she had already received a new One sim in the post). The nearest store is about half an hour away so isn't overly ideal, but we will go if no other option.

She waited a while and tried the helpdesk again, hoping to get someone different that may be more helpful. Well, she gave up when they said "I am unable to see the service provider Orcon. It should be Oracom is it?" She then asked to speak with someone based in NZ bit that request was ignored.

 

I wouldn't bother calling their "help" (I use that word very loosely) desk again as they are well-known around here for not knowing what they're talking about, you may have better luck trying to reach them on social media.



thanks for the replies

she made a complaint and was contacted by a nice lady who helped escalate things. Apparently the issue was their system wasn't picking up Orcon from the form submission, despite being a drop down box option?!? lol

anywho, number successfully ported last night

cheers

Hi Wom,

 

Sorry for the experience and for the information provided by our customer care team. I believe there might have been some confusion or miscommunication surrounding this issue.  I understand how inconvenient and frustrated this situation must have been for you and your fiancee.

It sounds like the problem you described was brought to my attention, and I was able to resolve it.

 

The issue with porting from Orcon, which uses the wholesale network 2Degrees, is that the correct LSP (Losing Service Provider) was not recognised, leading to the rejection. This had to be raised manually from our end to complete the prepay to prepay port. I have already escalated this matter to our team to prevent similar issues in the future.

Regards,

Adam | One New Zealand

Hi Adam,
Just spotted this I’m now an ex OneNZ customer due to muppetry of systems I believe and staff that don’t the the ability to resolve problems when they occur due to said system limitations.

Anyway it was my shortest time with any telco now with 2degrees and with the theme of this thread the number porting was easy using my phone at home on a rainy Sunday, I have a couple of mobile so setup the OneNZ sim in the old phone to reply to the confirmation text.

Oh Adam, while going through the ordeal I received a Vodafone text, just an FYI.

Good luck Wom I hope you have better luck than me 🙂.

