ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One NZ moving to Wynyard Quarter
#315238 25-Jun-2024 11:18
Press release:

 

 

In late 2025, One New Zealand will be moving its Auckland Support Office to 30 Daldy Street in Wynyard Quarter. This flagship sustainable building is currently under construction by Mansons and is designed to enhance connection, support future ways of working, employee wellbeing, and sustainability.
 
Jodie King, Chief People Officer, One NZ, says: “We’re excited to be moving! After around seven years on the Shore, we’re heading back over the bridge to Wynyard Quarter. 
 
“As a business we are focused on creating connections, and unlocking the magic of technology to help our customers thrive. Moving to a more central location, surrounded by many of our business partners and customers, will enable us to enhance those connections.
 
“Over the coming year, we will be working with our teams to design a workplace that fosters collaboration, innovation, and staff wellbeing. It will support hybrid working and incorporate private areas for focused work, with flexible spaces that facilitate connection and development opportunities.” 
 
30 Daldy Street will exemplify best practices in environmental and wellness standards, and contribute the company’s Sustainability Kaupapa and goals. It is designed to achieve a 6-star Greenstar rating with the New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC), reflecting excellence in sustainability across design and construction.  
 
The new office will encompass two towers connected by a large atrium housing inter-tower air-bridges, and One New Zealand will occupy three floors in each tower, with wellbeing and social spaces that enable staff to connect. 
 
King adds: “Employee wellbeing is incredibly important to us, and we’re committed to incorporating sustainability as we create our new office space. Sustainable design features include electric vehicle and bike charging, close links to public transport, renewable energy through solar panels, and rainwater harvesting.  We appreciate the efforts by Mansons to ensure 30 Daldy Street is a leading example of sustainable and healthy building practices in New Zealand, to create an even better workplace for our people.”
 
The building is targeting a Platinum WELL rating by the International WELL Building Institute, ensuring it meets high standards for occupant health and well-being.  Energy performance will be monitored during One NZ’s tenancy using the NZGBC’s NABERSNZ system, targeting a 5-star rating, and driving energy efficiency. Masons has committed to 120% Carbon Offset of the construction impacts of the new build and for every square metre of office space created, one native tree will be planted.
 
Bayleys Commercial has been working with One New Zealand to find a new office that supports new ways of working, fosters connection and prioritises sustainability. The Bayleys team has been led collectively by Chris Farhi, Steve Rendall, James Thorburn and Matt Lamb.  
 
Chris Farhi of Bayleys says “It’s been a privilege to work alongside the One NZ team on what has been a robust and strategically driven project.  Mansons deliver world-class office solutions, and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the finished product.”
 
One New Zealand will remain in its current Smales Farm location until the move in late 2025.

 

 




wellygary
  #3252950 25-Jun-2024 11:34
Hmm, 

 

Here is the blurb from From 6 years ago, when they were fizzing over their "campus" 

 

"The property head travelled overseas to see what the new Vodafone HQ could be — looking at office fitouts in Silicon Valley and Asia that he might want to borrow from, without forgetting how New Zealanders like to work."

 

But in hindsight, this phrase was probably the writing on the wall

 

The company has also invested in electric bikes, which staff can grab to go to Takapuna for lunch 1.5km away.

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/the-future-of-the-workplace-inside-vodafones-new-north-shore-hq/4YPWLEISTZTADZZWYTUNMFBCBE/

 

 

 
 
 
 

mkissin
  #3253010 25-Jun-2024 13:04
wellygary:

 

But in hindsight, this phrase was probably the writing on the wall

 

The company has also invested in electric bikes, which staff can grab to go to Takapuna for lunch 1.5km away.

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/the-future-of-the-workplace-inside-vodafones-new-north-shore-hq/4YPWLEISTZTADZZWYTUNMFBCBE/

 

 

Smales Farm is lovely. Green spaces to walk or sit, heaps of parking if you want, full of cafes and restaurants. There's now a Farro there and it's a station on the northern busway. It would be a pretty sweet place to work, to be honest.

  #3253013 25-Jun-2024 13:07
I worked there before it was all built up (EDS days) -  was the inhouse cafeteria which charged an arm and a leg, or the petrol station across the road for food..... and EDS staff had to pay for parking. Was not a cheap experience :D

 

 

 

 




boosacnoodle
  #3253034 25-Jun-2024 14:14
In totally unrelated news, prices to go up $x / month.

