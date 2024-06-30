Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One NZ 5G broadband: possibility to use alternate (non-TP-Link) hardware?
ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


#315289 30-Jun-2024 13:58
Hiya,

 

So we have in our apartment the One NZ unlimited 5G wireless broadband thing, and as a connection it's pretty goddamn solid. get anywhere from 400-700 mbit down, which we really can't complain about. And from a hardware perspective, the TP-Link router they gave us is perfectly fine.

 

But we are not here to discuss the hardware, we are here to discuss the horrific, abomination that is the software of the TP-Link Deco X80-5G.

 

 

 

Who, in their right mind, thought this was router firmware? There is no bridge mode. There is no ability to disable the DHCP server. there is... nothing.

 

 

 

We're wanting to put a UniFi Dream Router in front of this to use that as our actual router, but if we do that now, we'll have double NAT, which kills a fair few features of the UniFi, including magic site VPN.

 

The One NZ website suggests that you cannot use an alternative router, but the One NZ website also suggests that they're the best carrier ever, T-Mobile back home in Seattle would like a bloody word if they're about to go claim that.

 

We know the RBI sim cards are definitely TAC-locked, the Skinny urban wireless broadband ones are also. But is there any chance of a special case here? Hell, the Deco app is incredibly inaccessible with a screen reader on both android and iOS so that's a serious problem too, ngl.

 

All we want is this exact connection, a connection on which we get a public IPV4 address which is incredibly surprising, but using router hardware and software that, you know, doesn't call itself a "modem", and doesn't treat us as if this is our first ever internet connection, and oh we have opinions on how utterly insulting the treatment of customers by ISPs is in this country, not just assuming that they don't know what they're doing but putting them in a little box from which they can never emerge and taking away all their settings... but that's for another topic, we think.

 

Anyone from One NZ here able to:

 

  • give us an actual, technical, in-depth reason why yous use such terrible hardware,
  • Explain, in-depth instead of fobbing us off like the tech on the phone did, why you seem to enforce the use of one particular router,
  • Find out whether this can be special-cased so we can actually use router hardware we remotely trust, and/or
  • find out if we can terminate our contract and switch to 2degrees/Spark, assuming their 5G routers aren't equally locked-down shitshows

MaxineN
Max
1692 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3254737 30-Jun-2024 14:33
Ex One NZer.

 

 

 

Absolutely not > if you raised an issue and a 3rd party CPE was used you'd get told to either put it back in the X80 or risk running even breaching section 4.6 of the Terms of Service under residential fixed.

 

The X80 or the H122 (if you can find one) are the only approved CPE for 5G FWA on One NZ. 

 

 

 

Residential FWA do not get public IPs > you get thrown on the CG-NAT range unless you have a Business prop and you requested a static IP.

 

 

 

Understand this is not the answer you want however this is the honest one.

 


Can see the objective but I will ask why not UFB (unless you're hamstrung by installation issues)?




ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3254739 30-Jun-2024 14:40
this building doesn't have UFB available, you can use the building wifi (not a show) or use wireless. We absolutely do have a public IP, not CGNATed, people have accessed port forwarded services via our public IP with no problems. It would be a violation of the TS and CS, but why? Nobody has been able to give us an actual explanation, just saying "it's a violation".

MaxineN
Max
1692 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3254740 30-Jun-2024 14:48
It's what's approved by One NZ, it's what they only support. Anything else is essentially riding too close to the sun. It's also what's in their legal (for what it is worth, I wasn't in legal but I was certainly very close with devices and networks).

 

Static IP that is public facing on One NZ FWA Business would be in the 203 or 210 on first octet with CG-NAT Mobile (includes FWA) IIRC is 118.92.

 

 

 

Are you paying for a business service? 

 

Is Tailscale an option? 




ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3254743 30-Jun-2024 15:09
that's still not a fairly helpful description, "too close to the sun"? You wanna actually, like, clarify? Please?

quickymart
13581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3254745 30-Jun-2024 15:10
ThatPrettyFreya:

 

this building doesn't have UFB available

 

 

An apartment without fibre available? Where is this? Or is it more a case of the installation isn't permitted by the body corporate or something?

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3254747 30-Jun-2024 15:14
not really sure, couldn't get a solid word on why it's not available, but it's just... kinda not. They're like "all tenants are expected to use the building wifi" and we're like "sure, and we'll connect our Sun Blade 150 running Solaris 9 to this network how, again"? So yeah, 5G is our only option

MaxineN
Max
1692 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3254748 30-Jun-2024 15:17
ThatPrettyFreya:

 

that's still not a fairly helpful description, "too close to the sun"? You wanna actually, like, clarify? Please?

 

 

 

 

If an unapproved device starts causing issues on the network and it's your unapproved device, they're could  call or send an email or send a downer tech, knock on the door and please ask for it to be turned off, or possibly blacklist the IMEI.

 

They also reserve the right to disconnect you for using an unapproved device.

 


That is the definition of riding too close to the sun.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Linux
11152 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3254756 30-Jun-2024 15:20
Trust me they do track down hardware that should not be connected to the mobile network

quickymart
13581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3254759 30-Jun-2024 15:23
ThatPrettyFreya:

 

not really sure, couldn't get a solid word on why it's not available, but it's just... kinda not. They're like "all tenants are expected to use the building wifi" and we're like "sure, and we'll connect our Sun Blade 150 running Solaris 9 to this network how, again"? So yeah, 5G is our only option

 

 

Ah right, might be tricky (I've heard of similar situations before). Still, no harm in placing an order to see what happens? At least you'd get a clear answer then.

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3254760 30-Jun-2024 15:23
that still doesn't tell us why, that just tells us that they don't like it. The gear we are planning to use is standards-compliant stuff that would be perfectly acceptable with a mobile / hotspotting SIM card, they just get salty when it's on an FWA sim? GO figure. As for our IP, we are getting a public IP in the 49.224.0.0/14 net. Confirmed, repeatedly, it IS publicly routable.

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3254763 30-Jun-2024 15:25
@quickymart

 

Tried, they said "nope, landlord says no". Are there any 5G FWA providers that don't have this bullshit sim restriction? And why do they give such stupidly locked down routers, anyway? They could give proper gear with like, disablable DHCP and bridge modes and all that but they seem to like, is it like a filter? Like a "you must have this minimal needs to use wireless broadband" filter?

MaxineN
Max
1692 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3254764 30-Jun-2024 15:27
ThatPrettyFreya:

 

that still doesn't tell us why, that just tells us that they don't like it. The gear we are planning to use is standards-compliant stuff that would be perfectly acceptable with a mobile / hotspotting SIM card, they just get salty when it's on an FWA sim? GO figure. As for our IP, we are getting a public IP in the 49.224.0.0/14 net. Confirmed, repeatedly, it IS publicly routable.

 

 

 

 

That is on the mobile network and is not public. That is CG-NAT. Some VPNs do work over it. But that's not public facing. 

 

 

 

This confirms that you are on a residential service and you are trying to go above and beyond what is a residential service in One NZ's intention.

 

 

 

There are two ex One NZers telling you not to do this, and you really should not do this




ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3254765 30-Jun-2024 15:27
Confirmed. X80 says WAN IP address is 49.226.219.xxx, ipinfo.io says it is 49.226.219.xxx. Pretty conclusive.

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3254767 30-Jun-2024 15:31
@MaxineN

 

If it's not public-facing, why can our girlfriend connect to a wireguard server hosted on a Linux box on this network from outside, simply after a port forward? We dunno what to tell you, hun, we know what we're seeing, and we're seeing port-forwards work, repeatedly. Based on your post re "intentions", One NZ does, then, have certain upper limit expectations for what were intended to be done over this network? We get that there are two One folks telling us not to do this, but we sorta feel like yall aren't... like, yall are stating "the terms say this" or "this isn't intended", but never outright stating why this isn't technically permitted, if that makes sense? We don't mean to be picky, we're trying to fully understand and we're not getting a solid idea. We can port forward a service for yall right now and send yall a link if that helps?

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3254769 30-Jun-2024 15:44
Right, done. Go to http://49.226.219.105:8022. It works

