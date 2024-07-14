Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)OneNZ HFC 0.1mbps Upload Speed
lukxf

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#315418 14-Jul-2024 21:04
Send private message

Hey all, we've been having intermittent upload speed drops over the past few months (maybe once a week?) with our One NZ HFC Max plan. Download speed is fine but upload will be slow to 0.1-1.0mbps. Spoken to NZ support chat previously and they reset the router/modem for us but hasn't solved the issue long term and they seems pretty blase since our download speeds were fine 600mb+.

Have read in the forums here and see these issues, https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=306833&page_no=2, but also seen suggestions elsewhere it might the number of devices on our networks dropping packets, retrying, and causing One NZ to limit out upload speed because there's so many failed requests -- have no idea if thats a thing or not, but we have added a few IoT devices in the last few months (Dyson purifer, smart lights etc) and are still using an old OneNZ/Vodafone Ultrahub. One NZ Wifi help app said we had a 11 devices on our network, however we've tried disconnecting some of them and still experiencing issues, and the terrible upload still happens over ethernet...

Anyone experienced similar and/or have any suggestions? Really interested if its something wrong with our setup or if its sounds like its ISP issue?

Cheers!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3259526 14-Jul-2024 21:27
Send private message

Move to a true fibre connection

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Rickles
2899 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3260086 16-Jul-2024 09:47
Send private message

@lukxf ... I had similar problem a couple of years ago, and found to be a specific computer brand update causing it.

 

What brand PC you using?

quickymart
13626 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3260093 16-Jul-2024 10:33
Send private message

I don't think you'll get too far with their support team. As per above if you have cable you probably have fibre available, so maybe have a look at getting that installed while it's still free.



sleemanj
1485 posts

Uber Geek


  #3266290 30-Jul-2024 11:54
Send private message

Noticed things were very laggy today myself, getting very poor upload speeds, international and domestic both. 

 

Download is fine

 

HFC, Chrisrtchurch, Hoon Hay area.

 

 




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

sleemanj
1485 posts

Uber Geek


  #3266312 30-Jul-2024 12:44
Send private message

Restarting Technicolor modem "fixed" it

 

Went from IP 203.118.160.xxx to 203.118.168.xxx

 

There wasn't obscene amounts of packet loss before, but seems zero now.

 

Will monitor.

 

The thread that OP referenced was actually one of mine, I think that was one that ended up being a cable damage issue causing signal strength issues.  Unfortunately unlike the old trusty Motorola Surfboard you can't get any diagnostic info out of the Technicolor I think.




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

boosacnoodle
943 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3266358 30-Jul-2024 15:25
Send private message

Linux:

Move to a true fibre connection


Maybe they’re in Pegasus.

quickymart
13626 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3266384 30-Jul-2024 17:02
Send private message

Where has the OP gone, anyway?



Ge0rge
2011 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266422 30-Jul-2024 17:41
Send private message

Connection died, unable to upload.😂

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright