Hey all, we've been having intermittent upload speed drops over the past few months (maybe once a week?) with our One NZ HFC Max plan. Download speed is fine but upload will be slow to 0.1-1.0mbps. Spoken to NZ support chat previously and they reset the router/modem for us but hasn't solved the issue long term and they seems pretty blase since our download speeds were fine 600mb+.



Have read in the forums here and see these issues, https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=306833&page_no=2, but also seen suggestions elsewhere it might the number of devices on our networks dropping packets, retrying, and causing One NZ to limit out upload speed because there's so many failed requests -- have no idea if thats a thing or not, but we have added a few IoT devices in the last few months (Dyson purifer, smart lights etc) and are still using an old OneNZ/Vodafone Ultrahub. One NZ Wifi help app said we had a 11 devices on our network, however we've tried disconnecting some of them and still experiencing issues, and the terrible upload still happens over ethernet...



Anyone experienced similar and/or have any suggestions? Really interested if its something wrong with our setup or if its sounds like its ISP issue?



Cheers!