invertednz

Unquarantine previously with Vodafone/One
Hi All,

 

Both Spark and One haven't been able to refind my number.  I spoke with someone on reddit and was told the below

 

"
So the number originally belongs to Spark but since it was only disconnected recently (12/06) it's currently in a Quarantine state.

 

 

 

Once this quarantine state lapses (I THINK 3 months) it'll return to Spark

 

 

 

 

 

If you want that number you have two options - 1. wait for this quarantine period to complete, 2. ask One NZ to unquarantine it

 

 

 

 

 

They'll take the number out of quarantine and move the number to a temporary account. They'll advise this account number that your intended provider would use 'port' the number.

 

 

 

 

 

If the number is/was on prepay, the number needs to be active on a prepay plan (don't need to top) before this port out can take place

 

"

 

 

 

I'm hoping someone can help me out with this so I can get my original number back.

 

 

 

Thank you

 

 

Did you try 2.

 
 
 
 

Why was the deactivated? If the number is 027xxxxxxx then that range belongs to SparkNZ

What was the number range? 027? 0204?



Feel free to PM me the details and I can try and assist (mobile stuff isn't my strong suit).

quickymart:

 

What was the number range? 027? 0204?

 

 

 

 

Yep 027, transferred from Telecom to Vodafone.

