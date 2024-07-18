invertednz

Hi All,

Both Spark and One haven't been able to refind my number. I spoke with someone on reddit and was told the below

"

So the number originally belongs to Spark but since it was only disconnected recently (12/06) it's currently in a Quarantine state.

Once this quarantine state lapses (I THINK 3 months) it'll return to Spark

If you want that number you have two options - 1. wait for this quarantine period to complete, 2. ask One NZ to unquarantine it

They'll take the number out of quarantine and move the number to a temporary account. They'll advise this account number that your intended provider would use 'port' the number.

If the number is/was on prepay, the number needs to be active on a prepay plan (don't need to top) before this port out can take place

I'm hoping someone can help me out with this so I can get my original number back.

Thank you