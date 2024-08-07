Kia ora team,
I thought I would document my One NZ Fibre Max onboarding experience. I'm ex-2degrees digital team so have a fair insight on the sign up process for telcos, online and some backend knowledge.
TL:DR: Impressive. Kudos to Jason Paris and team.
The exact dates and timeline are as follows.
2-Aug Friday (Midday)
- Saw the promo on Cheapies, I called up and the call center was able to fully answer my questions, she managed to capture my phone number and texted me to let me know that I can text her back should I wish to continue my sign up.
- I texted her back about an hour later but didn't get a call back until 5pm where I was walking our rescue puppies and I said I'll sign up myself online.
2-Aug Friday(Evening)
- Signed up via online with no particular issues.
- Order confirmation email received straight away.
4-Aug Sunday (Evening)
- I called the call centre and informed them the specific ONT (serial) that I needed this connection to be at, as the property has two ONTs.
- Call center said they will inform the back-end team and will let them know which ONT to connect. At this time, they still do not have my account number so still well handled.
5-Aug Monday (Evening)
- Order processed, account number created. Nice.
6-Aug Tuesday (Afternoon)
- Further email regarding connection date (that we requested) and that the router was dispatched.
- Text message follow up from rep to confirm that the ONT (serial) requested will be connected. Nice work.
7-Aug Wednesday (Morning)
- Router received.
Will update further once connected and Super Wifi mesh extension installed.
Recommendations:
- Only one very very minor quirk. At one time, one of the reps asked me what time is it over here so she can call me back. It was just a bit funny that they didn't know my time zone.