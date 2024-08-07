Kia ora team,

I thought I would document my One NZ Fibre Max onboarding experience. I'm ex-2degrees digital team so have a fair insight on the sign up process for telcos, online and some backend knowledge.



TL:DR: Impressive. Kudos to Jason Paris and team.

The exact dates and timeline are as follows.

2-Aug Friday (Midday)

Saw the promo on Cheapies, I called up and the call center was able to fully answer my questions, she managed to capture my phone number and texted me to let me know that I can text her back should I wish to continue my sign up.

I texted her back about an hour later but didn't get a call back until 5pm where I was walking our rescue puppies and I said I'll sign up myself online.

2-Aug Friday(Evening)

Signed up via online with no particular issues.

Order confirmation email received straight away.

4-Aug Sunday (Evening)

I called the call centre and informed them the specific ONT (serial) that I needed this connection to be at, as the property has two ONTs.

Call center said they will inform the back-end team and will let them know which ONT to connect. At this time, they still do not have my account number so still well handled.

5-Aug Monday (Evening)

Order processed, account number created. Nice.

6-Aug Tuesday (Afternoon)

Further email regarding connection date (that we requested) and that the router was dispatched.

Text message follow up from rep to confirm that the ONT (serial) requested will be connected. Nice work.

7-Aug Wednesday (Morning)

Router received.





Will update further once connected and Super Wifi mesh extension installed.

Recommendations: