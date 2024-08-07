Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One Fibre Max new customer onboarding experience - Impressive.
Kia ora team, 

 

I thought I would document my One NZ Fibre Max onboarding experience. I'm ex-2degrees digital team so have a fair insight on the sign up process for telcos, online and some backend knowledge. 

TL:DR: Impressive. Kudos to Jason Paris and team. 

 

The exact dates and timeline are as follows. 

 

2-Aug Friday (Midday)

 

  • Saw the promo on Cheapies, I called up and the call center was able to fully answer my questions, she managed to capture my phone number and texted me to let me know that I can text her back should I wish to continue my sign up. 
  • I texted her back about an hour later but didn't get a call back until 5pm where I was walking our rescue puppies and I said I'll sign up myself online. 

2-Aug Friday(Evening)

 

  • Signed up via online with no particular issues. 
  • Order confirmation email received straight away.

4-Aug Sunday (Evening)

 

  • I called the call centre and informed them the specific ONT (serial) that I needed this connection to be at, as the property has two ONTs.
  • Call center said they will inform the back-end team and will let them know which ONT to connect. At this time, they still do not have my account number so still well handled. 

5-Aug Monday (Evening)

 

  • Order processed, account number created. Nice. 

6-Aug Tuesday (Afternoon)

 

  • Further email regarding connection date (that we requested) and that the router was dispatched. 
  • Text message follow up from rep to confirm that the ONT (serial) requested will be connected. Nice work. 

7-Aug Wednesday (Morning)

 

  • Router received. 

Will update further once connected and Super Wifi mesh extension installed. 

 

 

 

Recommendations: 

 

     

  1. Only one very very minor quirk. At one time, one of the reps asked me what time is it over here so she can call me back. It was just a bit funny that they didn't know my time zone. 




----

 

Creator of whatsthesalary.com

Update: 

 

19-08-24: Fibre connected on the 19-08 as scheduled with the supplied router. 

 

21-08-24: Phoned customer One customer service to order Super Wifi. The unit was dispatched via Courier Post a few hours after the call. 

 

 

 

Overall - a satisfied customer so far. 




----

 

Creator of whatsthesalary.com

