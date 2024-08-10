Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)VF Ultrahub connection issues with M4 Decos and general system performance
#315732 10-Aug-2024 17:27
So past few weeks we've had really strange connection issues with general stuff around the house. I've noticed massive packet loss, general slowness and intermittent disconnections on our wired PC's. 

 

And then last night we had our Deco Mesh wifi randomly disconnect from our VF UltraHub and I've spent the last day trying to reconnect it without any luck.

 

I've tested all cables throughout the house and everything works fine, also gone through the login page to check all the settings etc. Weirdly enough I can get the Deco network to connect and have somewhat working internet but it says:

 

"WAN IP address obtained but no Internet Access"

 

Starting to think something is possibly wrong with the Ultra Hub itself? I'm not super network savvy so have no idea where to go from here. Been in contact with OneNZ and they've told me to do thing's I've already done. (Typical)

 

Setup is:

 

Ultra Hub just does hardwired PCs and also the first Deco

 

Wifi is disabled on the UH and we only use the Deco Network for general wifi

 

Any ideas would be great, also possibly looking at getting rid of the Ultra Hub and moving to a different modem if anyone has recommendations.

 

https://imgur.com/a/zwkiX14

 

Cheers,

 

 

 

 

  #3270381 10-Aug-2024 18:33
What Type of connection are you on?

 

Assuming you are on Fibre you should be able to plug the main deco directly into the ONT on the same port the Ultrahub is connected to, and completely remove the Ultrahub from your network. Your deco is able be used as your main router. Just make sure the wan settings are set to Dynamic IP with VLAN 10 on the deco.

 

 

 

You can follow this guide to setup your main deco for VLAN 10

 

https://www.tp-link.com/nl-be/support/faq/2465/

 

by the looks of the screenshot you sent your deco is already set for Dynamic IP so you should be all set once you have setup the VLAN tagging.



  #3270438 10-Aug-2024 19:07
Wow didn't even think about that. That's a good a work around, just need to organise some sort of switch for all my keystone jacks. Hopefully this fixes the performance issues.

 

Cheers!

