So past few weeks we've had really strange connection issues with general stuff around the house. I've noticed massive packet loss, general slowness and intermittent disconnections on our wired PC's.

And then last night we had our Deco Mesh wifi randomly disconnect from our VF UltraHub and I've spent the last day trying to reconnect it without any luck.

I've tested all cables throughout the house and everything works fine, also gone through the login page to check all the settings etc. Weirdly enough I can get the Deco network to connect and have somewhat working internet but it says:

"WAN IP address obtained but no Internet Access"

Starting to think something is possibly wrong with the Ultra Hub itself? I'm not super network savvy so have no idea where to go from here. Been in contact with OneNZ and they've told me to do thing's I've already done. (Typical)

Setup is:

Ultra Hub just does hardwired PCs and also the first Deco

Wifi is disabled on the UH and we only use the Deco Network for general wifi

Any ideas would be great, also possibly looking at getting rid of the Ultra Hub and moving to a different modem if anyone has recommendations.

https://imgur.com/a/zwkiX14

Cheers,