Hi all,

I am currently tidying up my bill payments with all my service providers and insurance etc.

My wife and I are paid fortnightly and on the same day which is handy, so we have all of our bills set up as fortnightly direct debit which come out the day after pay day, then everything that is left is for savings, food and other every day expenses and we don't have to worry about bills popping up unexpectedly.

We have just moved away from christchurch and our new council allows fortnightly direct debit whereas christchurch city council did not, AMI car insurance would only do monthly direct debit for our cars, so we changed to westpac who allow fortnightly direct debit. Even our power varies in price each month has a smooth pay fortnightly feature, which is adjust yearly based on annual usage.

So everything is now fortnightly direct debit except OneNZ for our mobile plans and internet, I was curious if this is an option with Vodafone? I have tried talking to their online chat but they seemed to not understand my request.

If it is not an option with them, are there any other fibre providers and mobile plan providers out there that do provide fortnightly direct debit? I don't mind switching companies (like i did with car insurance) as I am really determined to get these last two services on fortnightly direct debit like everything else currently is.

If no other providers have fortnightly direct debit, I understand an automatic payment would be the next best option? although as my mobile bill can vary slightly month to month I think the debt would slowly build up, and if I paid a little extra id probably end up with a bit of credit building up, the benefit with direct debit is only paying what you have to.