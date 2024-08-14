Am trying to port a mobile number to a One prepaid sim using the form on this webpage:

https://one.nz/prepay-porting/

However every time I try to submit the request it fails with the following error:

There was a problem processing your request. Unexpected business service exception.

I've tried using the online chat but they refuse to escalate the issue, telling me to visit my local One store and process the request in person.

I have double checked and all the provided details are 100% correct. (I have even gone back to my original provider to confirm and they are very clear that the details I used are correct).

Any one here from One NZ able to look into this -- happy to PM all relevant details.