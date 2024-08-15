Press release:

One New Zealand is deepening its focus on delivering a better-connected Aotearoa New Zealand by announcing it will be launching EonFibre later this year, a dedicated fibre business that is aimed at supporting wholesale customers including hyperscalers.

Jason Paris, One New Zealand CEO, says: “With digital technology underpinning most of our everyday lives, there is strong demand for our fibre assets. EonFibre will be set up as a dedicated fibre business, to enable the new company to better serve our wholesale business fibre customers through further investment in its network and operational capabilities, and increased independence from our retail business.

“EonFibre will be a high-performing yet cost-effective, secure, and resilient fibre alternative with the best of both worlds. It’ll have the technology and backing of One New Zealand, but will be focussed on delivering services to wholesale business customers.”

One New Zealand’s fixed digital infrastructure includes 11,000 kms of fibre in New Zealand, a core backbone network plus metro fibre rings, enabling connectivity to all leading data centres. It will offer international connectivity across three fibre cables – TGA, Hawaiki and Southern Cross – plus domestic connectivity via Aqualink.

Richard Mooney is the incoming General Manager of EonFibre. He says: “Telecommunications and connectivity infrastructure is now essential to everyday lives, connecting people and businesses, and Aotearoa to the world – particularly in an age where AI is becoming prevalent.

“Having greater independence from One New Zealand will enable us to maximise our fibre utilisation and valuation in a world where data consumption continues to skyrocket. The majority of New Zealand’s internet traffic is delivered over fibre network infrastructure.

“Once operational, we want EonFibre to be NZ’s leading fibre provider for the technology and wholesale business sector. EonFibre will operate and sell services via wholesale arrangements to other businesses including hyperscalers. It will encompass high-performing yet simplified products and digital tools, built for businesses not consumers.”

The operational date for EonFibre is yet to be confirmed, but is expected before the end of 2024.

For more information, please visit www.eonfibre.nz