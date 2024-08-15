Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One NZ launches EonFibre
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79418 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#315774 15-Aug-2024 09:50
Send private message

Press release:

 

 

One New Zealand is deepening its focus on delivering a better-connected Aotearoa New Zealand by announcing it will be launching EonFibre later this year, a dedicated fibre business that is aimed at supporting wholesale customers including hyperscalers.

 

Jason Paris, One New Zealand CEO, says: “With digital technology underpinning most of our everyday lives, there is strong demand for our fibre assets. EonFibre will be set up as a dedicated fibre business, to enable the new company to better serve our wholesale business fibre customers through further investment in its network and operational capabilities, and increased independence from our retail business.

 

“EonFibre will be a high-performing yet cost-effective, secure, and resilient fibre alternative with the best of both worlds. It’ll have the technology and backing of One New Zealand, but will be focussed on delivering services to wholesale business customers.”

 

One New Zealand’s fixed digital infrastructure includes 11,000 kms of fibre in New Zealand, a core backbone network plus metro fibre rings, enabling connectivity to all leading data centres. It will offer international connectivity across three fibre cables – TGA, Hawaiki and Southern Cross – plus domestic connectivity via Aqualink.

 

Richard Mooney is the incoming General Manager of EonFibre. He says: “Telecommunications and connectivity infrastructure is now essential to everyday lives, connecting people and businesses, and Aotearoa to the world – particularly in an age where AI is becoming prevalent.

 

“Having greater independence from One New Zealand will enable us to maximise our fibre utilisation and valuation in a world where data consumption continues to skyrocket. The majority of New Zealand’s internet traffic is delivered over fibre network infrastructure.

 

“Once operational, we want EonFibre to be NZ’s leading fibre provider for the technology and wholesale business sector. EonFibre will operate and sell services via wholesale arrangements to other businesses including hyperscalers. It will encompass high-performing yet simplified products and digital tools, built for businesses not consumers.”

 

The operational date for EonFibre is yet to be confirmed, but is expected before the end of 2024.

 

For more information, please visit www.eonfibre.nz

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Create new topic
Aaron2222
216 posts

Master Geek


  #3273945 20-Aug-2024 17:04
Send private message

Kind of looks like "ElonFibre" at first glance. Well, they did use to have FibreX.



hamish225
1418 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3273948 20-Aug-2024 17:39
Send private message

Aaron2222:

 

Kind of looks like "ElonFibre" at first glance. Well, they did use to have FibreX.

 

 

 

 

I can't unsee that now 🤣




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

ezbee
2419 posts

Uber Geek


  #3273952 20-Aug-2024 17:56
Send private message

 

 

Not that Elon favors a 'high fiber' diet anyways?

 

Eon is a strange prefix to add to a service encapsulating ultra high capacity / high speed.

 

You don't want your data to take an Eon to get from A to B. :-)

 

eon (plural eons)

 

Eternity, the duration of the universe.
An immeasurably or indefinitely long period of time.
(US, informal, hyperbolic) A long period of time.
It’s been eons since we last saw each other.
(astronomy, geology) A period of one billion (short scale, i.e. 1,000,000,000) years. 
(geology) The longest geochronologic unit, being a period of hundreds of millions of years; subdivided into eras.
(Gnosticism, usually spelled aeon or æon) A spirit being emanating from the Godhead.

 

Now Aeon would be something different again. 



Batwing
679 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3273953 20-Aug-2024 18:02
Send private message

Maybe it's just as simple as eon and one are anagrams.

quickymart
14037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3273959 20-Aug-2024 18:15
Send private message

https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Eon8

 

Kinda reminds me of this sort of internet meme a few years ago now.

Batwing
679 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3274051 21-Aug-2024 08:50
Send private message

quickymart:

https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Eon8


Kinda reminds me of this sort of internet meme a few years ago now.



Love that it appears to reaffirm that when we can't understand something some of us go full ape and start smashing

boosacnoodle
965 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3274108 21-Aug-2024 11:53
Send private message

What's the difference from their previous wholesale offering?

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79418 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307988 12-Nov-2024 11:47
Send private message

It's live now:

 

 

EonFibre is now open for business, offering high-capacity wholesale services to better connect New Zealand businesses

 

Dedicated fibre business is leveraging advanced technology from Ciena to double traffic capacity on parts of its network, highlighting additional investment

 

EonFibre is now operational, offering a cost-effective, secure and resilient fibre alternative for selected wholesale customers including hyperscalers.

 

To further improve the connectivity experience for wholesale business customers, EonFibre is deploying Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) to support network resiliency and availability. This advanced technology will enable EonFibre to double traffic capacity on parts of its network to 1.6Tb/s for each wavelength deployed compared to the previous technology generation.   

 

“EonFibre is now open for business. Our customers will benefit from additional investment into our fibre assets, such as this new Ciena technology, to offer a great wholesale connectivity experience through either EonFibre or One NZ Infrastructure Partners,” says General Manager, Richard Mooney.

 

“Our new customer self-service portal will allow better visibility of a customer’s network inventory and will make it easier to order products and services from EonFibre.

 

“We’ve been servicing One New Zealand as a customer for the past month. We are looking forward to partnering with other organisations wanting high-performing fibre services built for businesses not consumers.”

 

WL6e is next-generation coherent technology that elevates network performance and is more energy-efficient than previous technology generations.

 

Richard adds: “We understand how important performance and reliability is in today’s digital world, especially with data-hungry applications like AI. Working with Ciena and deploying WL6e is an example of how we’re investing more into our fibre assets to provide a capacity boost to meet the bandwidth needs of an increasingly-digital New Zealand.”

 

EonFibre will be offering customers access on extensive fibre and core digital infrastructure including more than 11,000 kms of fibre cables in New Zealand, a core backbone network plus metro fibre rings, and enabling connectivity to all leading data centres. EonFibre offers international connectivity across three fibre cables – TGA, Hawaiki and Southern Cross – plus domestic connectivity via Aqualink.

 

“As global investments in AI surge, the role of resilient and flexible network infrastructure becomes critical. With WaveLogic 6, EonFibre is building a network that is “AI-ready”, capable of handling the massive datasets required for training, processing, optimising and new value creation in an AI era,” said Matt Vesperman, Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Ciena.

 

EonFibre is a dedicated business unit operating with the One New Zealand group. For more information, please visit: www.eonfibre.nz

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Ragnor
8229 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3308203 12-Nov-2024 17:13
Send private message

boosacnoodle:

 

What's the difference from their previous wholesale offering?

 

 

Probably nothing, re-branding and putting it into a separate business unit for potential future sale probably. Nice they are upgrading the capacity/hardware (WL6e) but that's kind of expected over time anyway.

 

 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 