Does anyone know when OneNZ might start offering Hyper Fibre to home users? I've contacted them a few times but they have never been able to comment.
I don't think anyone on here would be able to tell you - even some from Vodafone/One - usually for commercial sensitivity reasons. Then again they may choose not to offer it at all.
If you really need Hyperfibre you may want to shop around.
No one in the know would be able to comment on here as well until it is public info
quickymart:
I don't think anyone on here would be able to tell you - even some from Vodafone/One - usually for commercial sensitivity reasons. Then again they may choose not to offer it at all.
If you really need Hyperfibre you may want to shop around.
@Quickymart it is not Vodafone/One it is OneNZ and nothing else
It'll always be Vodafone to me 😁 (but I do hear what you're saying)
yitz:
Why get H.F. when you can get H.F.C. 😁
HF > HFC 😀
Exclusive for Geekzone Members!
Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device too (NO-CGNAT) by default on all Hyperfibre & Max Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by 2degrees
Hyperfibre plans available on Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz
aj6828: There whole stack would need to be updated I don't think it will happen soon with the financial trouble they are in.
Should be coming soon they look to be launching a fixed line wholesale platform - One New Zealand Launches EonFibre