OneNZ Hyper Fibre
mimixyy

#315778 15-Aug-2024 13:00
Does anyone know when OneNZ might start offering Hyper Fibre to home users? I've contacted them a few times but they have never been able to comment.

quickymart
  #3272204 15-Aug-2024 18:59
I don't think anyone on here would be able to tell you - even some from Vodafone/One - usually for commercial sensitivity reasons. Then again they may choose not to offer it at all.

 

If you really need Hyperfibre you may want to shop around.



  #3272206 15-Aug-2024 19:10
No one in the know would be able to comment on here as well until it is public info

  #3272209 15-Aug-2024 19:11
@Quickymart it is not Vodafone/One it is OneNZ and nothing else



  #3272274 15-Aug-2024 22:15
It'll always be Vodafone to me 😁 (but I do hear what you're saying)

  #3272279 15-Aug-2024 22:37
Why get H.F. when you can get H.F.C. 😁

 

 

  #3272287 15-Aug-2024 23:23
HF > HFC 😀

  #3272295 16-Aug-2024 00:21
There whole stack would need to be updated I don't think it will happen soon with the financial trouble they are in.




  #3272298 16-Aug-2024 00:36
There whole stack would need to be updated I don't think it will happen soon with the financial trouble they are in.

 

Should be coming soon they look to be launching a fixed line wholesale platform - One New Zealand Launches EonFibre

