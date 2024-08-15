Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Legacy personal mobile monthly increasing
Oblivian

7314 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#315780 15-Aug-2024 13:24
Send private message

Another lot of plans on the block for increasing. The ones below or hovering the new standard $45 it seems.

Also may explain the postal mail summary of how much I'm spending and not using that was sent. Which was semi OK with, as didn't need an expensive one with heaps of data or calls anyway. More an emergency while keeping a legacy 6digit number.

Usual speil, which I guess really is employment costs rather than broad system increase. Since it's all a big circle of people wanting more, and stuff going up to get more.

https://one.nz/planchanges/

Applies to:


Red Share $29.99 – Open term
• Consumer Red Sharer Promo – 1 month
• $29 Plan – Open term
• $39 Plan – 24 months
• $39 Plan – Open term
• $59 Plan – Open term
• Advantage Lite – SIMO
• Advantage – 1 month
• On Account Connect – 1 month
• Red Lite – 1 month
• Red+ Lite – SIMO
• Red – 1 month
• Red+ – 24 month term
• Red+ Essentials – SIMO
• Red+ Essentials – BYO smartphone – Open term
• Red Essentials – SIMO

Create new topic
nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3272099 15-Aug-2024 15:56
Send private message

I am on the Red share 40GB for $99 (Going to $104) still a lot better than $125 for one plan + companion

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 