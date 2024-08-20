I recently switched to One’s Fibre Max plan, primarily because of the $300 credit offer. I haven’t used One for years, but after trying it out again, I’ve noticed some inconsistencies in the download speeds at different times of the day.

In the mornings, I’m getting around 8-900Mb download speeds, but by evening, it drops to around 500Mb. I’ve been testing the speed using my phone right next to the router, so distance isn’t the issue. Interestingly, the upload speed has been consistently over 400Mb, which is good. However, this doesn’t match their advertised claim of maintaining 800Mb download speeds during peak times.

At first, I thought the problem might be with my router, but after speaking with a colleague who recently switched to One as well, it seems he’s experiencing the same fluctuations in download speeds.

Given this experience, I’m starting to wonder if One’s Fibre Max plan is even worth it compared to Slingshot’s $68 plan, which might offer better value for money.

Has anyone else experienced similar issues with One, or is there something I might be missing here?