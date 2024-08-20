Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Experience with One’s Fibre Max
royalpork

#315832 20-Aug-2024 15:30
I recently switched to One’s Fibre Max plan, primarily because of the $300 credit offer. I haven’t used One for years, but after trying it out again, I’ve noticed some inconsistencies in the download speeds at different times of the day.

 

In the mornings, I’m getting around 8-900Mb download speeds, but by evening, it drops to around 500Mb. I’ve been testing the speed using my phone right next to the router, so distance isn’t the issue. Interestingly, the upload speed has been consistently over 400Mb, which is good. However, this doesn’t match their advertised claim of maintaining 800Mb download speeds during peak times.

 

At first, I thought the problem might be with my router, but after speaking with a colleague who recently switched to One as well, it seems he’s experiencing the same fluctuations in download speeds.

 

Given this experience, I’m starting to wonder if One’s Fibre Max plan is even worth it compared to Slingshot’s $68 plan, which might offer better value for money.

 

Has anyone else experienced similar issues with One, or is there something I might be missing here?

caffynz
  #3273917 20-Aug-2024 15:36
I'm no expert, but looked up Fibre Max on One's website:

 

"Maximum speeds in use will vary and speed is affected by a range of factors. That includes how your device is connected to the internet (using a Gigabit Ethernet cable is far better than using WiFi), the hardware and software used, the number of devices connected, the time of day, and where the data is downloaded from."

 
 
 
 

toejam316
  #3273918 20-Aug-2024 15:37
You're starting off on the wrong foot by testing over wireless. Eliminate that factor, test using a wired connection using the Ookla Speedtest app from the Windows App store, or from Speedtest CLI on Linux/Mac/BSD.
Assuming wireless isn't the problem, being on a Fibre Max plan, you're in contention with every other user on your OLT port, which is usually divided 16 ways, so there's only a total bandwidth available of 2.5Gbit shared amongst all the users. Evening users could cause contention, and you may see impact on your speeds from that.




Linux
  #3273925 20-Aug-2024 15:40
@royalpork Please tell us you are testing over Ethernet and not Wi-Fi??



SpartanVXL
  #3273929 20-Aug-2024 15:50
Need to use ethernet not wifi, evenings is when everyone comes back and starts using their devices (wifi is a shared spectrum remember).

Am on gigabit as well and not had it drop that significantly ever.

