Before traveling to the UK from NZ in July, I turned mobile data and roaming off. During the layover in Singapore in the lounge, I used wifi to connect to the internet. Mobile data and roaming were always turned off. On arrival in London, I found that my account had been emptied by One NZ for internet and text usage in Singapore. I received no 'welcome to Singapore' text to indicate that I might be roaming.

I've tried talking to OneNZ but they have not been helpful. They went as far as saying that I should have removed the sim in my phone to stop any connectivity with networks offshore, or left my phone switched completely off.

Has anyone had any experience of this happening to them?