Mobile data and roaming turned off - still incurred internet and text charges when offshor
AitchEm

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315843 21-Aug-2024 19:41
Before traveling to the UK from NZ in July, I turned mobile data and roaming off.  During the layover in Singapore in the lounge, I used wifi to connect to the internet.  Mobile data and roaming were always turned off.  On arrival in London, I found that my account had been emptied by One NZ for internet and text usage in Singapore.  I received no 'welcome to Singapore' text to indicate that I might be roaming.

 

I've tried talking to OneNZ but they have not been helpful. They went as far as saying that I should have removed the sim in my phone to stop any connectivity with networks offshore, or left my phone switched completely off.

 

Has anyone had any experience of this happening to them?  

 

 

 

 

Linux
11237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274258 21-Aug-2024 19:54
@AitchEm You should of put the handset into flight mode then enabled Wi-Fi

 

It is not possible to get roaming charges unless your handset has attached to a roaming carrier, OneNZ could prove this with records sent from the roaming carrier

 

You can't turn off roaming on your handset you may have turned off data roaming

 
 
 
 

AitchEm

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3274270 21-Aug-2024 20:33
Hi, thanks for responding.

 

I hear you re airplane mode is better and yes, if mobile data is off then by default roaming is off.  

 

With mobile data turned off, the phone could still have connected to a local carrier in Singapore for calls or texts, correct? But then I’d have had a welcome to Singapore text, which didn’t happen.  But this should not have overridden the mobile data off for internet usage.

 

OneNZ looked at the activity records and says that the phone was connected to the internet because their records say so, ergo in their minds, mobile data was on.

 

My question is how can internet charges happen if mobile data was turned off? 

 

 

Asteros
195 posts

Master Geek


  #3274271 21-Aug-2024 20:34
Yes without wanting to sound too harsh, this looks like user error and data roaming was not turned off. It might have been turned off but there might be all sorts of reasons why it was accidentally turned back on and left on before travelling (I have seen this happen before).

 

 

 

 You can contact One and ask them to turn off roaming completely. Available on Pay monthly, not sure about Prepay accounts.

 

 

 

If you want to leave it on, I agree the safest thing to do to avoid roaming fees is to turn on Airplane mode before leaving the country and making sure it stays on until the return.



Linux
11237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274272 21-Aug-2024 20:44
AitchEm:

 

if mobile data is off then by default roaming is off.  

 

 

@AitchEm Say what? No it is not I never said that

Linux
11237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274273 21-Aug-2024 20:45
@AitchEm The handset must of attached to a roaming carrier for anyone of these services Voice / SMS / Data or you would not have roaming charges

 

" My question is how can internet charges happen if mobile data was turned off "

 

The handset must of attached to the packet switch network why it attached is not OneNZ's issue

 

 

wellygary
8222 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274308 22-Aug-2024 07:00
VoLTE?

Linux
11237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274309 22-Aug-2024 07:14
wellygary:

VoLTE?



VoLTE?



MaxineN
Max
1743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3274315 22-Aug-2024 07:51
VoLTE registration wouldn't have caused a data charge.

Something else has happened.




openmedia
3298 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3274323 22-Aug-2024 08:01
I've never heard of roaming data charges whilst on VoLTE. Is this really a thing?




MaxineN
Max
1743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3274324 22-Aug-2024 08:02
openmedia:

I've never heard of roaming data charges whilst on VoLTE. Is this really a thing?



It isn't




Linux
11237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274327 22-Aug-2024 08:07
openmedia:

 

I've never heard of roaming data charges whilst on VoLTE. Is this really a thing?

 

 

@openmedia Zero chance!

turtleattacks
879 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3274447 22-Aug-2024 12:25
iPhone? Sometimes iMessage needs data/SMS (can't remember) to activate. 

aw144
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3274471 22-Aug-2024 13:38
AitchEm:

Before traveling to the UK from NZ in July, I turned mobile data and roaming off.  During the layover in Singapore in the lounge, I used wifi to connect to the internet.  Mobile data and roaming were always turned off.  On arrival in London, I found that my account had been emptied by One NZ for internet and text usage in Singapore.  I received no 'welcome to Singapore' text to indicate that I might be roaming.


I've tried talking to OneNZ but they have not been helpful. They went as far as saying that I should have removed the sim in my phone to stop any connectivity with networks offshore, or left my phone switched completely off.


Has anyone had any experience of this happening to them?  


 


 

Are you on prepay or postpay? Did you incur per MB casual roam data charges or were you charged for a bundle of data? Or did you incur a daily roaming charge?
With roaming you can still incur roaming charges with mobile data switched off for things like receiving a voice call, making a voice call, calling voicemail, or sending a TXT, etc

nova
236 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3274474 22-Aug-2024 13:49
I was on a Singapore Airlines flight that had in-flight roaming: https://www.aeromobile.net/inflight-roaming/

 

Which is a great way to punish people who forget to put their phone into flight mode! As soon as you leave NZ you could be up for international roaming charges, no need to wait until you get to your destination...

aw144
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3274481 22-Aug-2024 14:10
nova:

I was on a Singapore Airlines flight that had in-flight roaming: https://www.aeromobile.net/inflight-roaming/


Which is a great way to punish people who forget to put their phone into flight mode! As soon as you leave NZ you could be up for international roaming charges, no need to wait until you get to your destination...

This will just be for if you need to make or receive a call or send TXTs.

