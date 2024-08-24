With the recent email announcing the latest round of price increases for retired mobile plans, I've called the specialist team mentioned who can offer me bog standard pricing
I'm begrudgingly willing to increase my spend, however I've currently got a $20 discount on my plan which evidently can't be matched. Having worked in a VFNZ retail store, I know there are discounts available
Has anyone had luck with a good offer being presented, or does anyone know if One NZ have a retention department anymore?