

I raised one of those threads.



I too had a long term customer discount. I think someone here helped with that after a previous pricing change moan ;).



Was happy with low end features that weren't prepay conditions for status quo. But when the increase takes your pre and post discounted plan over the current base one, but for less features. You really got to ask questions.



So got it changed to $20pp. For now.



My gotcha was I've apparently thrown away money with the timing of change. (because I didn't quibble after I realised).



Although i had notification in snail mail and everything said the billing date of the 24th it would change. Didn't realise my actual cycle was 7-7th.

(And nothing said in-store when I requested the change to suggest wait a week or otherwise)



So although apparently now only 10days in of that bill cycle at time of change, ended up with a full month direct debited yesterday. And had to put an additional $20 on the new prepay to activate at the time.



After it activated the app showed for an overlapping period too to rub it in. It had 18 days to go. But then finally updated to 28.



Might explain why I also wasn't able to add the same credit card as top-up auto (now I see the other thread)

