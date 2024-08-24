Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One NZ - Retention Department?
Throwaway1

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#315862 24-Aug-2024 15:44
With the recent email announcing the latest round of price increases for retired mobile plans, I've called the specialist team mentioned who can offer me bog standard pricing

I'm begrudgingly willing to increase my spend, however I've currently got a $20 discount on my plan which evidently can't be matched. Having worked in a VFNZ retail store, I know there are discounts available

Has anyone had luck with a good offer being presented, or does anyone know if One NZ have a retention department anymore?

Linux
11243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275024 24-Aug-2024 21:40
@Throwaway1 change provider I worked for VodafoneNZ 17+ years on the technology side and now my mobile & home fibre connection is with 2degrees

 
 
 
 

Delorean
645 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275051 25-Aug-2024 00:33
Sounds like the red is starting to leach out of those green vains again! (Vodafone is back)

Why upset a large group of loyal customers who are happy with status quo?

My wife has a $20 discount supposedly for life... I am awating her to tell me of the pending price rise..

As @linux said, move to a telco that will value you. 2D offers some grear deals now




SteveXNZ
58 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3275069 25-Aug-2024 08:31
Probably not a retention department, but they certainly have a sales department.  Within hours of getting an email saying that the cost of my legacy Red+ Lite - SIMO plan was increasing I received a call from the sales team inviting me to downgrade to a plan with a restrictive data cap.  I looked at the options available to me - stay and pay more, pay much the same and get less, or cancel and move to a different provider.

 

After a bit of research I found that my best option was to move my mobiles across to Farmside, who are also my RBI provider.  Better plan, fair price, unified billing.  A very smooth transfer process too.  Sure Farmside rely on OneNZ infrastructure, but their customer service is accessible and generally competent.  It wouldn't surprise me to see OneNZ haemorrhaging customers given their price increases and abysmal customer service.



Linux
11243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275070 25-Aug-2024 08:35
@SteveXNZ VodafoneNZ / OneNZ purchased Farmside a number of years back and OneNZ now own it anyway

 

https://media.one.nz/article/vodafone-buys-remaining-30-stake-farmside-3-million

 

 

Oblivian
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3275071 25-Aug-2024 09:01
I raised one of those threads.

I too had a long term customer discount. I think someone here helped with that after a previous pricing change moan ;).

Was happy with low end features that weren't prepay conditions for status quo. But when the increase takes your pre and post discounted plan over the current base one, but for less features. You really got to ask questions.

So got it changed to $20pp. For now.

My gotcha was I've apparently thrown away money with the timing of change. (because I didn't quibble after I realised).

Although i had notification in snail mail and everything said the billing date of the 24th it would change. Didn't realise my actual cycle was 7-7th.
(And nothing said in-store when I requested the change to suggest wait a week or otherwise)

So although apparently now only 10days in of that bill cycle at time of change, ended up with a full month direct debited yesterday. And had to put an additional $20 on the new prepay to activate at the time.

After it activated the app showed for an overlapping period too to rub it in. It had 18 days to go. But then finally updated to 28.

Might explain why I also wasn't able to add the same credit card as top-up auto (now I see the other thread)

Linux
11243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275077 25-Aug-2024 09:42
@Oblivian OneNZ Prepaid is a rip on so many levels pick another provider

Oblivian
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3275086 25-Aug-2024 10:04
I don't actually functionally use it as is. Mostly dropping the burnable cost down.

2nd sim when works is in the other. So a back-up/option. Signed up some 20odd years ago, got the 6 digit number (and acct number it seems) and thought, this could be hard should work not last long. (No porting and so on). Many moons later..



gehenna
8438 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275158 25-Aug-2024 12:43
The days of a company caring about retaining long term customers are long gone.  Volume is the priority.  For every disappointed person who thinks "I just need to talk to the right person and they'll see how important my business is to them", there's a hundred new customers buying the latest interest free deal on the shiny object of the day, with a minimum spend plan to go along with it.  The only thing in your control is to shop around for a price you like, and then do it again when your new provider changes the deal.  

