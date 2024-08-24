Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One NZ not accepting registration of my new Visa card
Tabitha

#315863 24-Aug-2024 17:34
Husband and I recently (3-4 weeks ago) received new Visa cards (same account, card each) which we registered on all necessary accounts, suppliers etc, including One NZ which we both have our phones with.  Yesterday husband  successfully topped up  his phone $100 using the card.  I went to top up my phone and received text saying top up successful.  Immediately received 2nd text saying top-up not successful, card not registered and to contact my bank. Card was registered.  I deleted the card and re-registered it and tried topping up again, without success. 

 

After 3 attempts, I phoned BNZ, explained problem. Very helpful woman checked out the card, said as it worked on husbands phone, it must be OneNZ system problem.  I phoned OneNZ, and was told I had exceeded my credit limit!  Oh no, not $100 when I had $18,000 left on the credit card account.  He then said I had 'exceeded the daily credit limit"....never heard of that one.   He did have the audacity to suggest I go to a OneNZ store and buy a top up voucher!  I asked which century he was living in...technology does not require me find a non existent card park in Wellington,(I don't cycle!)  and wait for ages in one of their stores. 

 

I then phoned BNZ 2nd time, they also had never heard of that and again checked the card and said no problem their end. 2nd call the OneNZ, again was told it was a Bank problem and I had exceeded the credit limit. I asked to escalate the problem and have a supervisor ring me which I was told would happen...guess what, it didn't.   

 

I'm going overseas shortly and need to know I can top-up, as I always have in the past, using my credit card. 

 

CAN ANYONE SUGGEST WHAT THE PROBLEM MIGHT BE!  THANKS

 

 

 

Mod edit MM: for clarity

Create new topic
Delorean
  #3274999 24-Aug-2024 18:31
Sounds like a circular argument!

The bank blames One NZ, One NZ blames the bank

Solution: either switch banks or Telcos!

I know I would be picking the latter, if someone in the call centre said that to me, I would go somewhere they appreciated my business

My 2c




MaxineN
Max
  #3275003 24-Aug-2024 18:57
You need someone to actually look at the payment processor on One NZs side and it would tell the frontline rep why it failed.

Credit limit is a thing on prepay yes but something else happened.

Getting someone who has access is another... I'd take the issue to the store. They absolutely can look at it.




Linux
  #3275010 24-Aug-2024 20:23
This is 100% a issue on the OneNZ side



Stu1
  #3275012 24-Aug-2024 20:35
Sounds like One has a fraud risk limit for top ups with same card number , their system seems to think that you share the same account number with your husband . This can happen as the primary and additional card are linked to a personal account  number (PAN) in the back end. I have heard this issue is often related to joint BNZ cards. Most banks issue multiple cards with one funding source behind it, but then creates a different PAN for the different cards. This is quite technical but definitely One needs to check how their payment rules are set up


quickymart
  #3275017 24-Aug-2024 20:50
LOL, yet more quality advice from their overseas call centre. And don't expect a callback from any supervisor, they'll forget (and hope you do the same).

 

As above, this is totally not a bank issue.

cddt
  #3275062 25-Aug-2024 08:06
Could be a good idea to split your mobiles over two network providers. That way if you're in a One dead spot then while your husband's phone doesn't work, yours might, and vice versa. 




Oblivian
  #3275194 25-Aug-2024 16:12
I'm guessing their system is poked currently.

 

I'm trying to associate my (existing) card for a VCC for prepay now. After moving off monthly.

 

I'm getting similar. It lets you get as far as loading the details, then the processing just... stalls with no error. Delete the card from the old associated account as a payment method - rinse/repeat.

 


Within the app this morning I at least got as far as a bank confirmation code sent to me to authorize it. But then the page forgets your card again and just times out trying to make the new card available in the dropdown list (spinning circle)

 

/edit I tell a lie. Just tried a 5th time. Removing your card from the old payment method on the account, does NOT remove it from the 'saved cards' list.

 

I had to remove it from there, and re-add it as if I had none to choose from again.



ezbee
  #3275212 25-Aug-2024 18:03
For One NZ
I have had the Prepay System not work sometimes on the weeked, and then its ok on Monday or Tuesday.
Though in those cases the message was that the card was not valid rather then credit issue.

 

Something also changed with regard to Prezzy Cards where it was ok on the app a few years ago, but now it won't work on app.
Well last time I bothered to try. 
You can use Prezzy Cards if you use the dialup press 1 for etc payment method.

Tabitha

  #3275483 26-Aug-2024 15:14
Success today!!! Many thanks to you all for your so useful replies.  Great to know Im not the only one OneNZ mess around.  After reading the latest reply, I tried  topping up again today...Monday, and no problems at all.  How very odd is their system.  However, at least they recognise my credit card on Mondays if not Friday, Sat, Sundays.

 

again many thanks...

MadEngineer
  #3275520 26-Aug-2024 17:56
Tabitha:

 

I asked to escalate the problem and have a supervisor ring me which I was told would happen...

 

They lied to you.  They don't, won't and can't call you back.

 

Tabitha:

 

Success today!!! Many thanks to you all for your so useful replies.  Great to know Im not the only one OneNZ mess around.  After reading the latest reply, I tried  topping up again today...Monday, and no problems at all.  How very odd is their system.  However, at least they recognise my credit card on Mondays if not Friday, Sat, Sundays.

 

again many thanks...

 

Let us know if you get any more grief with them :)




cyril7
  #3275524 26-Aug-2024 18:03
I too have experienced them immediately rejecting a transaction this week, it's the first time in going back to bell south days that a payment has been rejected. And there is nothing wrong with the card, it's clearly there end, but when I called there help desk they were adamant there was no issue.

So your not alone there is a problem with there card handling process, after near on 30yrs with them I think it's time to move.

Cyril

