Husband and I recently (3-4 weeks ago) received new Visa cards (same account, card each) which we registered on all necessary accounts, suppliers etc, including One NZ which we both have our phones with. Yesterday husband successfully topped up his phone $100 using the card. I went to top up my phone and received text saying top up successful. Immediately received 2nd text saying top-up not successful, card not registered and to contact my bank. Card was registered. I deleted the card and re-registered it and tried topping up again, without success.

After 3 attempts, I phoned BNZ, explained problem. Very helpful woman checked out the card, said as it worked on husbands phone, it must be OneNZ system problem. I phoned OneNZ, and was told I had exceeded my credit limit! Oh no, not $100 when I had $18,000 left on the credit card account. He then said I had 'exceeded the daily credit limit"....never heard of that one. He did have the audacity to suggest I go to a OneNZ store and buy a top up voucher! I asked which century he was living in...technology does not require me find a non existent card park in Wellington,(I don't cycle!) and wait for ages in one of their stores.

I then phoned BNZ 2nd time, they also had never heard of that and again checked the card and said no problem their end. 2nd call the OneNZ, again was told it was a Bank problem and I had exceeded the credit limit. I asked to escalate the problem and have a supervisor ring me which I was told would happen...guess what, it didn't.

I'm going overseas shortly and need to know I can top-up, as I always have in the past, using my credit card.

CAN ANYONE SUGGEST WHAT THE PROBLEM MIGHT BE! THANKS

