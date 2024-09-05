Hey all,

I've had my One NZ provided TPLink Deco ("superwifi") connected directly to my ONT without issue for a year+ now.

Got notified by One NZ that Chorus was doing planned maintenance work on our exchange the other day, and ever since the works have finished our deco has been unable to get internet access. Have tried all the usual reboots, factory resets, powering the ONT on for 5 minutes before connecting the deco, etc. to no avail – just an orange light on the ONT LAN1 and the Deco saying it's unable to access the internet.

One NZ support weren't much help, but I'm assuming it's a configuration issue on the deco? Both ipv4 and 6 are configured to use Dynamic IP, and I've set the VLAN profile to "NZ UFB" (VLAN ID 10).



Any ideas? Thanks!