One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)TPLink Deco not working when connecting straight to ONT after Chorus maintenance
webbzac

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315986 5-Sep-2024 08:36
Hey all,

 

I've had my One NZ provided TPLink Deco ("superwifi") connected directly to my ONT without issue for a year+ now.

 

Got notified by One NZ that Chorus was doing planned maintenance work on our exchange the other day, and ever since the works have finished our deco has been unable to get internet access. Have tried all the usual reboots, factory resets, powering the ONT on for 5 minutes before connecting the deco, etc. to no avail – just an orange light on the ONT LAN1 and the Deco saying it's unable to access the internet.

 

One NZ support weren't much help, but I'm assuming it's a configuration issue on the deco? Both ipv4 and 6 are configured to use Dynamic IP, and I've set the VLAN profile to "NZ UFB" (VLAN ID 10).

 


Any ideas? Thanks!

mrgsm021
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3279170 5-Sep-2024 08:45
What colour is showing for the optical light on the ONT?

 

Have you another router you could try?

 
 
 
 

MadEngineer
4235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3279171 5-Sep-2024 08:46
Did they say they can see the ONT is online? What’s the status of the fibre indicator light?




webbzac

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3279178 5-Sep-2024 08:56
Power+Optical light is green, just the LAN1 that's plugged into the Deco that's orange 🙁



mrgsm021
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3279185 5-Sep-2024 09:42
webbzac:

 

Power+Optical light is green, just the LAN1 that's plugged into the Deco that's orange 🙁

 

 

According to the info from this page on Chorus website, the lights indicated above are normal, so issue is likely with the Deco as you suggested.

 

Do you have another router to try?

 

Alternatively, if you have more than 1 Deco unit, try using the other unit to connect to the ONT? From memory the Deco units have no distinction between router and satellite units.

Chorusnz
428 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3279188 5-Sep-2024 09:55
webbzac:

 

Hey all,

 

I've had my One NZ provided TPLink Deco ("superwifi") connected directly to my ONT without issue for a year+ now.

 

Got notified by One NZ that Chorus was doing planned maintenance work on our exchange the other day, and ever since the works have finished our deco has been unable to get internet access. Have tried all the usual reboots, factory resets, powering the ONT on for 5 minutes before connecting the deco, etc. to no avail – just an orange light on the ONT LAN1 and the Deco saying it's unable to access the internet.

 

One NZ support weren't much help, but I'm assuming it's a configuration issue on the deco? Both ipv4 and 6 are configured to use Dynamic IP, and I've set the VLAN profile to "NZ UFB" (VLAN ID 10).

 


Any ideas? Thanks!

 

 

I have exactly the same setup at home (deco used as a modem directly into the ONT box) and received the same notification on Tuesday. No issues for me so far.
I suspect that maybe your Deco or the cable is failing and it just happens to coincide with the maintenance. As others have said, best way to check this is to test with another modem (One NZ should have supplied you with one of their default modems as well?).

 

Also happy to check the ONT connectivity and that it is actually picking up the port. If you want to flick us a quick DM with your address.

 

^Richard

webbzac

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3279211 5-Sep-2024 10:58
Tried a different Deco unit and different cable and same thing unfortunately. Will give it a go with a non-deco modem (if I can find it lol).

 

Have flicked you a DM thanks Richard!

webbzac

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3279261 5-Sep-2024 12:44
All sorted!!

 

Chorus tech came around and installed a new ONT as whatever maintenance on the exchange had been done somehow screwed our ONT. Weird that the lights on the ONT weren't showing a fault but oh well, got a new Gen 4 box and it's working fine again.

 

Thanks again all for answering my questions

