One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Chorus or One changed ONT port
Today my friend got in contact with me regarding no internet.
I arrive to find the WAN light off and the LAN1 light on the ONT off, So power cycled ONT and router took note that the WAN light on the router and Lan1 port on the ONT light up during ONT boot then extinguish.

Moved the WAN cable from port one on the ONT to port two then the WAN lit on the router and LAN 2 on the ONT lit up then service was restored.

My question is why was the service moved to port two with no communication, And has anyone else come across this.

Sounds like someone has signed up for a new connection. Perhaps wrong ONT inadvertantly.

 
 
 
 

@wheelbarrow01 one for you to have a look at?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Hi @ratbag359,

 

Flick me the address and your friend's name (perhaps ask them first) and I'll see what might have caused this. I may only be able to give you general information/advice given that you aren't the bill payer.

 

Thanks,

 

Simon




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd



Riddle solved. The OP's friend's service was always provisioned on Port 2, because a previous occupant of the property had a connection on Port 1 which was never cancelled after they vacated the property.

 

The OP's friend may not have been told clearly by her RSP that she should use Port 2, so for several months she has been using someone else's service on Port 1.

 

On Friday last week, the other party's connection was finally cancelled, causing the perceived port change. I've advised the OP that Port 2 is (and always was) their friend's legitimate connection.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

