Today my friend got in contact with me regarding no internet.
I arrive to find the WAN light off and the LAN1 light on the ONT off, So power cycled ONT and router took note that the WAN light on the router and Lan1 port on the ONT light up during ONT boot then extinguish.
Moved the WAN cable from port one on the ONT to port two then the WAN lit on the router and LAN 2 on the ONT lit up then service was restored.
My question is why was the service moved to port two with no communication, And has anyone else come across this.