Riddle solved. The OP's friend's service was always provisioned on Port 2, because a previous occupant of the property had a connection on Port 1 which was never cancelled after they vacated the property.

The OP's friend may not have been told clearly by her RSP that she should use Port 2, so for several months she has been using someone else's service on Port 1.

On Friday last week, the other party's connection was finally cancelled, causing the perceived port change. I've advised the OP that Port 2 is (and always was) their friend's legitimate connection.