In the last nine months I've had two HFC modems expire and one case of one needing to be reset by the service desk. Is this really unfortunate or is this typical for this HFC kit.
My opinion is the cable network is old and a bit tired now. If you can get fibre, I would suggest getting it installed while installations are still free as they won't be forever.
I've had 0 issues with mine and had it since at least 2015.
The thing is the HFC cable (900/100) is 68$ per month vs $105 for fiber
and in the latest comcom report HFC is outperforming fiber because its less congested than it once was
I'm in Wellington using the same HFC modem for around 5 years now ... no problems.
I've just had to replace my HFC modem after what could be 20 years+ of connection.
We were getting multiple internet outages a day that would be fixed by a power off and on of the modem (not router)
Overall, have had no real issues with the HFC network, and speeds are around 970down for less than $70 a month.