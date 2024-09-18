Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Online Shop - Quadruple check every line.
Quinny

883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#316121 18-Sep-2024 09:59
Send private message

Excited, I ordered the new iPhone Pro Max on Sunday.

 

  • I stayed up to midnight, and I could not get the 512 version
  • Since 9 am on the 14th, I could get the 512 but could not get the ID section to work - despite it saying complete on my phone
  • Online help said to try again, as there was an issue, and they were removing ID
  • I tried again, and yay, order in

 

 

Get email a problem. Call - The business name for delivery was not entered despite my adding it.

 

Get text late Monday - call again. They say it's fixed IN WRITING

 

Get email - call again Monday - they add my account number to the order and say it is fixed

 

I got an email again last night— call again. I waited on hold for 30 minutes, then cut off. I called back and finally talked to provisioning. I had a slightly wrong postcode (the one I had was in the correct area and would get to me). She says she is entering into NZ Post address finder, which I also do and which suggested the correct postcode, but they won't change or update just the postcode.

 

Order cancellation is the only option.

 

The person I was cut off from calls back. He can't fix either, and the only option is cancellation. But he will put me through to sales. The order delay is now 2-4 weeks; no, they won't budge. Oh, and when she tries to do apparently, it shows as a new account. Which it is not. I have been with them for decades. All that changed was the plan from the old Red Share so I could do interest-free a week ago to avoid problems when ordered - yeah, right. I also took my mum off the account as she died. Anyway, they say go to a store to fix it.

 

Overall, I should have ordered with a branch or PB Tech, as I was going to. Lesson learned: ensure every line is perfect if ordering online, even when spamming repeatedly.

 

EDIT—I went to the store, and they could not do it because I had an order already. I called online, and they insisted I say, "I want to cancel the order." It was very weird. I would not and said, "I would cancel only because you said I had no other option". They finally accepted, and I had to wait at the store another half hour for it to process and could do the new order - which would not accept an area code!!!!

 

Like, really. Anyway, I have a new order with a longer wait, and I got a text on the way home saying there was a problem with the original order and that I should call. I mentally banged my head on the desk, and after over eight hours of trying to do this between Sunday, Monday, and today, I wonder if the Android gods are saying don't do it. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3283550 18-Sep-2024 14:14
Send private message

That's dreadful.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup



Quinny

883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3283591 18-Sep-2024 15:51
Send private message

freitasm:

 

That's dreadful.

 

 

Yeah. I accept the original error was mine (in one of about 30 attempts to place the order and correct if from home to work delivery). I don't understand when it's not the address or even the area changing, but how updating an area code means you can only cancel the order.

jskiltz
213 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3287208 27-Sep-2024 21:37
Send private message

So I had a more interesting experience in store, went to grab a iPhone 16 Pro in-store last Friday from One NZ. There system had found an issue with my account which required a ticket to be raised - so the iPhone was put on hold until this was resolved.

 

 

 

Went in store yesterday to follow up, found out that my order had been cancelled and they had sold the phone that they had on hold. Not terribly impressed given that there was a device on hold due to a system error on their end. Now I'm looking at about a months wait until they get more stock to be able to try again. 



quickymart
13804 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3287212 27-Sep-2024 22:12
Send private message

That's actually dreadful too. Are they doing anything about? Not like any of this was your fault.

jskiltz
213 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3287213 27-Sep-2024 22:19
Send private message

quickymart:

 

That's actually dreadful too. Are they doing anything about? Not like any of this was your fault.

 

 

 

 

Not really no, its a bit of a wait and see situation for when more stock arrives. Which is disappointing given there was one already there for me. They tried a couple of stores that had them left, but they were on hold. 

 

 

 

They were apologetic, but it would've been nice for them to follow through as expected, especially when they said it would be kept on hold. It has taken the novelty of buying a new phone away, especially as I was using their One Upgrade function too. 

 

 

 

I understand things happen, but the communication from One hasn't been great and I will miss out on their save $550 off deal that ends on the 30th. 

Ruphus
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3287250 28-Sep-2024 10:13
Send private message

Similar experience here. Went instore on the 14th and ordered a PM. Ported my numbers (main + companion) from 2D over to OneNZ which mostly went okay. The store mistakenly put the port date for my number as 18/10 instead of 18/09. Last Thursday, I then get two txt messages (and an email) to contact the online store as they needed more information. Apparently, the preorder was loaded against a nonexistent phone number, 021219xxxx9. I told them my number was 0219xxxx9, and that my number had been ported correctly, so why the mistake? The online store blamed the instore person for not entering the information correctly, and the only option was to cancel the order.

 

I went and spoke with the same person that entered the preorder, who was very apologetic about the situation, but said they checked every detail with the preorder, and everything is correct. They mentioned that there was a 'new process' for the preorders, and they made sure to check everything was correct at the time of loading.

 

I had to start the preorder again and go to the back of the queue.

Mehrts
1058 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3287254 28-Sep-2024 10:29
Send private message

Why not order direct from Apple? It's always a seamless experience with fast delivery.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
jskiltz
213 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3287256 28-Sep-2024 10:40
Send private message

Seem like there’s been a few issues with One NZ this time round.

I think the bit I’m more annoyed about is that they sold the phone that was allocated to me, even though it was their system at fault!

alasta
6688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3287281 28-Sep-2024 12:34
Send private message

Mehrts:

 

Why not order direct from Apple? It's always a seamless experience with fast delivery.

 

 

Because the telcos offer significant discounts, along with features like One Wallet and trade-in.

 

I would much rather be dealing with Apple direct, but unfortunately it would cost me at least $1000 more. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright