Excited, I ordered the new iPhone Pro Max on Sunday.

I stayed up to midnight, and I could not get the 512 version

Since 9 am on the 14th, I could get the 512 but could not get the ID section to work - despite it saying complete on my phone

Online help said to try again, as there was an issue, and they were removing ID

I tried again, and yay, order in

Get email a problem. Call - The business name for delivery was not entered despite my adding it.

Get text late Monday - call again. They say it's fixed IN WRITING

Get email - call again Monday - they add my account number to the order and say it is fixed

I got an email again last night— call again. I waited on hold for 30 minutes, then cut off. I called back and finally talked to provisioning. I had a slightly wrong postcode (the one I had was in the correct area and would get to me). She says she is entering into NZ Post address finder, which I also do and which suggested the correct postcode, but they won't change or update just the postcode.

Order cancellation is the only option.

The person I was cut off from calls back. He can't fix either, and the only option is cancellation. But he will put me through to sales. The order delay is now 2-4 weeks; no, they won't budge. Oh, and when she tries to do apparently, it shows as a new account. Which it is not. I have been with them for decades. All that changed was the plan from the old Red Share so I could do interest-free a week ago to avoid problems when ordered - yeah, right. I also took my mum off the account as she died. Anyway, they say go to a store to fix it.

Overall, I should have ordered with a branch or PB Tech, as I was going to. Lesson learned: ensure every line is perfect if ordering online, even when spamming repeatedly.

EDIT—I went to the store, and they could not do it because I had an order already. I called online, and they insisted I say, "I want to cancel the order." It was very weird. I would not and said, "I would cancel only because you said I had no other option". They finally accepted, and I had to wait at the store another half hour for it to process and could do the new order - which would not accept an area code!!!!

Like, really. Anyway, I have a new order with a longer wait, and I got a text on the way home saying there was a problem with the original order and that I should call. I mentally banged my head on the desk, and after over eight hours of trying to do this between Sunday, Monday, and today, I wonder if the Android gods are saying don't do it.