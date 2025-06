nztim: muppet: My quick fix for this has been to snap the offending handset into two seperate pieces, thus ensuring there can be no confusion about its support for VoLTE. LOL In all honesty this topic has been drilled into the ground on GZ over and over "Why won't my phone work on VoLTE when I roam" "Why won't my phone I have purchased form pb tech/dick smith work on VoLTE"

And the frontline will be getting more calls asking why and to fix it (no way)!

Everyone does VoLTE differently. God forbid the complaints that were posted in the Google Pixels threads and many a times it was advised don't if you rely on VoLTE to make calls.

I say this that owns a Oneplus 12, has rocked a S23U, many iPhones, a OP8, a Huawei P30 and a S9 and was driven to the telco industry by this VERY specific problem. Every vendor does it differently. Every carrier does it differently. It's never going to be a perfect world. You take a big risk if your phone claims to be compatible but your carrier of choice hasn't tested it.